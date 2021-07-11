'After this delay, you are there till 29': Dasgupta highlights concerns for India due to schedule change of SL series

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta has underlined a couple of issues that Shikhar Dhawan-led India may face due to the rescheduling of the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. The hosts have been rocked by multiple covid cases in their bio-bubble which led to the shifting of dates. India’s tour, which was initially was initially supposed to start on July 13, will now commence from July 18 in Colombo.

Dasgupta feels that the delay in the series may affect the transfer of Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal to England. Reports have been doing rounds that Shubman Gill is likely to miss the whole of England Tests due to injury and Shaw and Padikkal would travel to England to join the Indian team.

In his latest YouTube video, the cricketer-turned-commentator opined that both the youngsters won’t be available until the fourth Test match, raising a doubt whether Virat Kohli & Co would really need the duo fly in.

ALSO READ | 'On Richter scale, the value of shock is 15': Ramiz Raja lashes out at Pakistan, says 'over-rated players keep playing'

“It's been going for the past 7-10 days that some openers might go to England for the Test series; there's been talk of Padikkal and Shaw. After this delay, you are there till 29th, then if you leave on the 30th, there's a 10-day hotel quarantine... now you are going to play cricket so you can’t just start playing a Test match as soon as you land. So, you’ll need another week to prepare because it has been a while since Padikkal and Shaw last played red-ball cricket,” he said.

“So, now even if they go, they won't be available until the fourth Test match. That will raise another question - Is it necessary to send these players just for two Tests? - because they already have options present there,” Deep Dasgupta said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

Dasgupta further highlighted that the delay in the start of the tour may affect the players mentally, adding that the experienced coaching staff will help the youngsters coping up with the situation.

ALSO READ | 'Phenomenal. Well Done': PM Narendra Modi lauds Harleen Deol's spectacular catch in 1st T20I against England

“When you go to a series, you are mentally prepared about, for instance, the match is from the 13th and about the days left for its start. Now, suddenly that changes to one week later. So that affects mentally a bit. But I am sure the amount of experience - including the coaching staff - will definitely help the players here,” Deep Dasgupta added.