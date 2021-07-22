Deepak Chahar reveals how MS Dhoni's impact and Rahul Dravid's confidence played a role in his batting

Deepak Chahar, star of the second ODI, who played a scintillating knock of 69 not out to steer India home in a thrilling chase, revealed he learnt the art of chasing from none other than MS Dhoni. Chahar was nurtured into the bowler that is he now playing under Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings, but as it turns out, it was the impact of the former India captain that allowed the fast bowler to develop his batting skills, especially under pressure.

"Watching MS Dhoni close out matches has been a big factor. I have watched him for a long period and I have always seen him finishing matches," Chahar said during a virtual press conference on the eve of the third ODI against Sri Lanka. "When you talk to him, he always tells you to take the game deep. Everyone wants us to win, but when the match goes deep, it is thrilling for everyone involved."

Also Read | India Predicted XI: Samson to debut, two changes likely in 3rd ODI

Besides Dhoni, another former India player Chahar credits for showing confidence in his batting is coach Rahul Dravid. Chahar revealed that Dravid was highly instrumental in showing faith in his batting due to the several handy knocks for India A he has played over the years, which have come in similar circumstances.

Also Read | Just one competition if Dravid says he wants to be India's coach: Aakash Chopra

"Rahul Dravid is coaching the senior side for the first time, but he has been there with the A side and I have played under his guidance and coaching. There have been times that a situation has arisen of the batsmen being dismissed and me being out there in the middle," Chahar added.

"I have played good knocks for India A and that is why Rahul sir has the confidence in me. It always helps you when the coach backs you. It is always there at the back of your mind that the coach backs you."