'He made some really funny moves': Yuvraj Singh recalls experience of playing under Shikhar Dhawan

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh recalled his experience of playing in a match in which Shikhar Dhawan was leading the team as captain. The former left-handed batsman recalled a funny anecdote that happened during the 2012 Duleep Trophy semifinal match between Central Zone and North Zone.

North Zone was being led by Shikhar Dhawan in the match, while Yuvraj was also in the team. Speaking in a recent interview, Yuvraj recalled how Dhawan called all the players for a meeting when Bhuvneshwar Kumar was batting for Central Zone.

"Captaincy is going to be funny. Because I have played under Shikhar and he made some really funny moves. One of Shikhar's favorite moves I remember is, we were playing against Central Zone and Bhuvneshwar Kumar was batting on 49. And Shikhar Dhawan called everyone inside the circle," Yuvraj told Sportskeeda.

"I was standing in the slips and asked him what happened. He replied that Bhuvneshwar Kumar is batting on 99, so he called everyone in the circle. So I told him it was not 99 but 49. Then he asked everyone to go back," Yuvraj further recalled.

Dhawan will lead the Indian troops in the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka as India's regular captain and vice-captain (Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma) are in the UK for the upcoming five-match Test series against England.

Speaking on Dhawan being named as the captain of the team, Yuvraj said that he is happy for the Delhi cricketer.

"I am happy for Shikhar, I have seen that guy grow in Indian cricket. He is one man who has always survived on his performance. There have been times where he has not had the support but his bat has always spoken. So, I am very proud of that guy. There were question marks on him but his bat has always done the talking," Yuvraj said.

The India vs Sri Lanka series was postponed due to the Covid breakout in the Sri Lanka camp and will now begin from July 18th.