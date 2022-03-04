India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Rohit Sharma wins toss, elects to bat in Virat Kohli's milestone game

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli is set to make his 100th appearance in the format while Rohit Sharma eyes a solid start to his captaincy journey as dominant India take on Sri Lanka at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali. Kohli is the 12th Indian and 71st cricketer to achieve the landmark and the mercurial batter will be taking the field for the first time since relinquishing the Test leadership after India's series defeat in South Africa. He has so far got 7962 runs in 99 matches at an average of 50.39, including seven double centuries, and Kohli will be looking for his elusive 71st international century on the special occasion. Rohit will also have one eye on replicating his captaincy success in the longest format too. Also, India haven't been on the losing side in home Tests since the 2-1 defeat to England in 2012 and will be hoping to extend their streak against the islanders. Furthermore, the Rohit-led unit will also aim to grab some crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points. India are currently in fifth place while Sri Lanka are the early toppers of the table.