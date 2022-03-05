India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: Jadeja, Ashwin look to pile runs after Pant blitz powers IND to 357/6

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Rishabh Pant smashed 96 to help India to 357 for six but the left-handed dasher narrowly missed out on his century after being bowled by fast bowler Suranga Lakmal. Pant put on a key stand of 104 with fellow left-hander Ravindra Jadeja, who stood unbeaten on 45 at stumps on the opening day. Sri Lanka's bowling attack was led by spinner Lasith Embuldeniya, who tried to test the home team but Pant was at his attacking best in the final session. Pant stood firm with Jadeja to reach his eighth Test half-century, and then hammered Embuldeniya for two sixes and two fours in a 22-run over. He continued his blitz before a good-length delivery from Lakmal removed him. Hanuma Vihari also headlined Day 1 of Virat Kohli's 100th game by scoring fifth Test half-century. He looked stable with Kohli, who also surpassed 8000 run-mark in his milestone game. But Sri Lanka sent the former skipper back for 45 and Vihari, who made 58, in quick succession. Jadeja (45 not out) and Ashwin (10 not out) closed out the day as India piled a 350-plus score.