India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: Jadeja, Ashwin look to pile runs after Pant blitz powers IND to 357/6
- India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Rishabh Pant blazed away to a 97-ball 96 to power the hosts to 357 for six on the opening day. Follow Highlights of IND vs SL at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali.
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Rishabh Pant smashed 96 to help India to 357 for six but the left-handed dasher narrowly missed out on his century after being bowled by fast bowler Suranga Lakmal. Pant put on a key stand of 104 with fellow left-hander Ravindra Jadeja, who stood unbeaten on 45 at stumps on the opening day. Sri Lanka's bowling attack was led by spinner Lasith Embuldeniya, who tried to test the home team but Pant was at his attacking best in the final session. Pant stood firm with Jadeja to reach his eighth Test half-century, and then hammered Embuldeniya for two sixes and two fours in a 22-run over. He continued his blitz before a good-length delivery from Lakmal removed him. Hanuma Vihari also headlined Day 1 of Virat Kohli's 100th game by scoring fifth Test half-century. He looked stable with Kohli, who also surpassed 8000 run-mark in his milestone game. But Sri Lanka sent the former skipper back for 45 and Vihari, who made 58, in quick succession. Jadeja (45 not out) and Ashwin (10 not out) closed out the day as India piled a 350-plus score.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 05 Mar 2022 07:57 AM
India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live: Virat Kohli's 71st international hundred
Virat Kohli’s wait for an elusive 71st century goes on. He last reached the three-figure mark in November 2019. But the former captain is not focussing on milestones at the moment.
-
Sat, 05 Mar 2022 07:55 AM
IND vs SL 1st Test Live Score & Updates: Rohit Sharma's dismissal
It was unusual to see Rohit Sharma getting dismissed while trying to pull a delivery from Lahiru Kumara. He combined with Mayank Agarwal in a 52-run opening partnership, scoring at above five runs an over. Rohit scored 29 in his first outing as Indian Test skipper.
-
Sat, 05 Mar 2022 07:53 AM
IND vs SL 1st Test Live: Hanuma Vihari's preferred batting spot?
Vihari shone on the first day and notched up a resilient half-century. And, he's also raised his hand for the No. 3 position! Problem of plenty for the team management. Shreyas Iyer could also be tried at the spot in place of Pujara.
“I am happy to bat where the team wants me to, but No. 3 is my preferred spot,” Vihari said. "I was batting well, and the ball was coming onto the bat initially. But once the ball was old, it was difficult to time it.”
-
Sat, 05 Mar 2022 07:49 AM
IND vs SL 1st Test Live: Rishabh Pant earns praise
Rishabh Pant earned praise from Hanuma Vihari, who termed the keeper-batter's knock "special".
“We all know how he (Pant) bats, and it was a special innings today,” Vihari said. "He helped us get to 350-plus on the first day, which will be helpful going forward.”
-
Sat, 05 Mar 2022 07:47 AM
Shane Warne's demise: Virat Kohli's tribute to ‘greatest to turn the cricket ball’
-
Sat, 05 Mar 2022 07:46 AM
IND vs SL 1st Test Live: BCCI mourns loss of ‘champion cricketer’ Shane Warne
-
Sat, 05 Mar 2022 07:45 AM
India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live: Shane Warne passes away
Also, the cricket fraternity was left shocked after legendary Australia spinner Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack at 52. Sachin Tendulkar, who had many memorable battles with Warne during their playing days, said he was "stunned & miserable" after news of his sudden passing in Thailand.
-
Sat, 05 Mar 2022 07:41 AM
IND vs SL 1st Test Day 2 Live: The Rishabh Pant show
Kohli’s wait for an elusive 71st century continued… Rishabh Pant rose to the occasion to hit an entertaining 96 Pant hit nine boundaries and four sixes in his whirlwind knock that was put to an end by pacer Suranga Lakmal.
-
Sat, 05 Mar 2022 07:38 AM
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Heartbreak for Kohli!
Virat Kohli missed out on a half-century in his landmark 100th Test as he was bowled out for 45 by spinner Lasith Embuldeniya. He shared a 90-run stand with Hanuma Vihari, who played a fine 58-run knock.
-
Sat, 05 Mar 2022 07:34 AM
Hello & Welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of second day of the Test series opener between India and Sri Lanka at Mohali! Rishabh Pant's 97-ball 96 whirlwind helped India reach 357 for six on the opening day. Hanuma Vihari also shone at the No. 3 position by scoring his fifth Test half-century. Virat Kohli missed out on a half-century in his landmark 100th Test as he was bowled out for 45 by left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya. It will be interesting to see how Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin approach the second day.