India vs Sri Lanka Highlights 1st Test: IND reach 460/9 at stumps on day two after Padikkal's 167 and Jurel's 51

Day 1 in Galle belonged to India. Day 1 in Galle belonged to Devdutt Padikkal. Entrusted with the No. 3 role in the absence of the injured Sai Sudharsan, the Karnataka batter smashed a sensational maiden Test century, finishing unbeaten on 131 as India reached 288 for two at the end of the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka.

Padikkal was ably supported by KL Rahul after opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out for 32 following a bizarre mix-up. The duo added 150 runs for the second wicket before Rahul was forced to retire hurt on 77 with cramps soon after tea.

With Padikkal still at the crease and India in a strong position, can the left-hander turn his century into a massive first-innings total for India?