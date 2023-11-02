News / Cricket / India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Ruthless IND one win away from semis; SL aim to spoil the party
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Ruthless IND one win away from semis; SL aim to spoil the party

Nov 02, 2023 09:31 AM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Get all the latest updates and full scorecard of IND vs SL WC match from Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: India continue their ruthless march on the road to the 2023 World Cup semifinal, and after wins over Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, the Men in Blue have the opportunity to smash all permutations and combinations as they ...Read More renew their battle against sub-continent rivals Sri Lanka. With one leg already in the semifinal, India have a 99.5 percent chance of sealing a spot in the final four, but a win today at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium will all but guarantee it. With six wins from six matches, India, with 12 points, are the only unbeaten team in the World Cup and on current form, are favourites to extend their victory march by another game.

India have been unstoppable thus far in the tournament. Everything they touch turns into gold. Almost all their batters have gotten runs and every bowler has been among the wickets. If Hardik Pandya's absence due to injury was any bit of a concern, Mohammed Shami's nine wickets from two matches and Suryakumar Yadav's crucial 49 dispelled any such doubts. If there were worries pertaining to whether India could set up a total after chasing the first five games, they delivered that answer emphatically with a crushing 100-run win over defending champions England last Sunday. India are a formidable force to reckon with and Sri Lank will need to perform out of their skins to upstage the most in-form and red-hot team of the tournament.

The fierce contest is equally significant for Sri Lanka, who in all probability are out of contention for a place in the semis but are alive mathematically. Not only do they need to win their remaining three matches, but will also depend on the outcomes of other teams. Their campaign suffered a blow when Dasun Shanaka was ruled out, but Angelo Mathews' dream return injected some confidence back when Sri Lanka hammered England. The upswing however did not last, as following a defeat to Afghanistan, Sri Lanka slipped to the bottom half of the points table. But they will take heart from some of the individual performances that have lifted them in bits and pieces. Fast bowlers Dilshan Madushanka and Kasun Rajitha have combined to pick 20 wickets, while Sadeera Samarawickrama has been the star with the bat with 331 runs from six matches.

As for India, they will once again be without Hardik, whose continuous absence now seems to be becoming a tad concerning. Not only will Hardik miss today's match against Sri Lanka, he has also been ruled out of the tie against South Africa on November 5 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. The Wankhede has historically produced wickets that have suited batters and quicks more, which means that India are likely to go into the clash unchanged with both Shami and Surya retaining their places. Shreyas Iyer, who practiced long and hard against the short-ball during India's net sessions, will be persisted with at No. 4.

The last time India and Sri Lanka faced each other in an ICC tournament in Mumbai was during the famous 2011 World Cup final. The two teams very recently met each other in another final – of the Asia Cup, where India steamrolled Sri Lanka by bowling them out for 50 and cruising to a 10-wicket win and the latest chapter only promises to add to the long list of legendary matches between these sub-continent rivals. India vs Sri Lanka may not be as emotionally driven as India vs Pakistan or India vs Australia, but with so much history at stake, this one could be a cracker. Before the Asia Cup final, Sri Lanka had India on the mat, and their surprise attacks could surprise the team of the tournament… or not.

Here are some pointers surrounding today's India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match:

- India are one win away from securing a place in the semifinal, while a defeat for Sri Lanka could mean curtains.

- Virat Kohli needs one more century to equal Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI hundreds.

- The last India vs Sri Lanka ICC match in India was the 2011 World Cup final

- Hardik Pandya has still not recovered and will not be available for today's match

- The teams batting first at the Wankhede this World Cup has put up scores of 399 and 382.

  • Nov 02, 2023 09:31 AM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL World Cup 2023: Still no Hardik Pandya? Not a problem

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL World Cup 2023: At first, when the news of Hardik Pandya's ankle injury emerged, a sense of panic crept within the hearts of a billion Indian cricket fans. It seemed as if his void would be impossible to fill, but such is the quality of players in India's squad that the belief couldn't have been farther from the truth. Mohammed Shami has breathed fire in the two matches that he has played, picking up nine wickets, and Suryakumar Yadav justified his inclusion in the Playing XI with a crucial 49 down the order in the last match against England. The transition has been so smooth that India's next biggest worry is who to drop once Hardik returns. WOW! Talk about the problems of plenty.

  • Nov 02, 2023 09:20 AM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL World Cup 2023: The history

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL World Cup 2023: India vs Sri Lanka used to be a thing of beauty back in the 1990s and the 2000s. Powered by legends such as Sanath Jayasuriya, Arjuna Ranatunga, Aravinda de Silva, Muttiah Muralitharan, the two sub-continent giants produced many memorable contests. The rivalry gained even more momentum at the start of the new century, with Mahela Jayawardene hitting his stride and the addition of Kumar Sangakkara, which solidified Sri Lanka's dominance in batting. India had its own set of superstars in Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Anil Kumble and others, and the presence of quality cricketers in both sides made IND-SL games riveting with no clear favourites.

    But in the last 10 years, the gulf between the two teams has only widened. India managed a seamless transition from the Tendulkar era to the Virat Kohli era, maintaining their competitive edge. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka struggled for an extended period to assemble a team that could mirror their past successes. It took them some time, but Sri Lanka have finally found their footing. Despite having to qualify for tournaments due to a drop in rankings, they have secured a spot in the World Cup's final 10. While their performance in the tournament hasn't been exceptional, Sri Lanka remains a formidable side in subcontinent conditions. They won the Asia Cup in 2022 and reached the final again just a month ago. Clearly, this team possesses a lot more substance.

  • Nov 02, 2023 09:10 AM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL World Cup 2023: One half of Mumbai in Bandra, the other half at Wankhede

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL World Cup 2023: Oh, it's already November 2, isn't it? Well, that gives the people of Mumbai not one but two fantastic reasons to celebrate today. Despite it being a Thursday, the city is abuzz with excitement. Why, you ask? India is set to play a World Cup match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, and it's also superstar Shahrukh Khan's birthday! With these two events coinciding, you can bet that Mumbai will be absolutely bustling.

    The distance between Mannat, Shahrukh Khan's residence, and the Wankhede Stadium is roughly 18 kilometers, just an 18-minute drive away. However, brace yourself for some heavy traffic because the streets will be jam-packed. If you've ever been in Mumbai, you know how deeply the city adores its cricket and cinema. When both of these passions come together in one thrilling day, it makes for the perfect blend of excitement.

    Already, thousands of people have gathered at Bandra Bandstand, but you can be sure that some will choose to head towards the stadium, where Indian cricket has created countless cherished memories.

  • Nov 02, 2023 09:00 AM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL World Cup 2023: Hello and welcome!

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL World Cup 2023: Hello, all you wonderful people! Are you ready for some cricket? As the race for the semifinals intensifies, the Indian cricket team is back, aiming to continue their juggernaut against Sri Lanka today at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. A win today would secure India's spot in the semis and put Sri Lanka on the brink of elimination.

    India have been an unstoppable force in this tournament, with a flawless record of 6 wins from 6 matches. Their recent clinical performance against England is a testament to the all-around strength of this team. For the first time in the tournament, they had to defend a total, and they excelled, triumphing with a resounding 100-run margin. Any team would approach facing this in-form Team India with caution. Which is why... a win by Sri Lanka today would be truly remarkable. So stay tuned. Chances are that you'll be in for another India vs Sri Lanka classic today.

ByHT Sports Desk

'Babar doesn't give match-winner's feel. Kohli, Rahul kya karte hai?...': Afridi

Shahid Afridi says Pakistan captain Babar Azam doesn't give assurance of a match-winner like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul do for India.

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli
cricket
Published on Nov 02, 2023 08:59 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

India vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023: Who'll win? What does head-to-head stat say?

Rohit Sharma's India are expected to name an unchanged starting XI for the World Cup match against the 1996 champions.

India's captain Rohit Sharma (L) speaks with teammates during a practice session (AFP)
cricket
Published on Nov 02, 2023 08:06 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Mumbai vs Baroda Live Score: null score after 6 overs is 35/2

Mumbai vs Baroda Live Score: null at 35/2 after 6 overs, Yashasvi Jaiswal at 7 runs and Hardik Tamore at 14 runs

live Mumbai vs Baroda Live Score, 3rd Quarter Final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023
cricket
Updated on Nov 02, 2023 09:30 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Shami vs Iyer vs SKY: HT WC Poll predicts India star's exit for Hardik's return

Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer or Suryakumar Yadav, who should make way for a fit-again Hardik Pandya in India's playing XI at the World Cup?

What will happen when Pandya returns to the fold?(AFP-ANI-PTI)
cricket
Published on Nov 02, 2023 07:22 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Siraj's spot in danger? Rohit hints at 3-spinner option: India's likely XI vs SL

India's likely XI vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023: Team India will be chasing its seventh-successive win in the tournament but will they make a change to the XI?

Will India make changes to their playing XI vs Sri Lanka?(Bibhash Lodh)
cricket
Updated on Nov 02, 2023 08:49 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Tendulkar stands tall again: Mumbai's befitting tribute to its favourite son

Sachin Tendulkar's statue was unveiled at the Wankhede, marking a deep tribute to his iconic cricket career and emotional connection to Mumbai and India.

Sachin Tendulkar got all nostalgic up unveiling his 22-feet-long statue(Getty/AFP)
cricket
Published on Nov 02, 2023 06:38 AM IST
ByR Kaushik

‘That is garbage’: Australia smashes Bazball's addition to English dictionary

‘Bazball’, the word given to the England Test team's aggressive style of play, was added to Collins dictionary. Australia batter Labuschagne called it ‘garbage’

Marnus Labuschagne reacts to Bazball being added to dictionary(Cricket Australia)
cricket
Published on Nov 02, 2023 06:29 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

‘Suddenly I’ll be a bad captain': Rohit says India's World Cup can crash if…

India's setbacks of last year, like the T20 World Cup and Asia Cup defeats, were blamed on key player absences. With them back, Rohit faces high expectations.

The 1.5 billion people of India have high expectations of Rohit Sharma and the Indian team( Reuters)
cricket
Updated on Nov 02, 2023 07:04 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Seam-up Shami making up for lost time

The pacer’s return and his bowling partnership with Jasprit Bumrah make India an even more potent bowling force at the WC

India's Mohammed Shami bowls during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and England(AFP)
cricket
Published on Nov 01, 2023 11:08 PM IST
ByRasesh Mandani

South Africa closing in on a perfect run after huge win over NZ

Proteas back at the top of the table after a 190-run win over New Zealand; bowlers cut Kiwi batters to size after Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen tons.

New Zealand's Matt Henry (C) greets South Africa's Quinton de Kock (L) as David Miller watches at the end of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match(AFP)
cricket
Published on Nov 01, 2023 11:08 PM IST
BySomshuvra Laha, Kolkata

‘Proud to see the brand of cricket India is playing': Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar's dream to be part of a Cup-winning side came true in 2011. And now, India under Rohit are marching ahead with six successive wins in this campaign.

Sachin Tendulkar's being felicitated at the inauguration of his statue at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai on Wednesday (ICC Twitter)
cricket
Published on Nov 01, 2023 10:06 PM IST
ByRasesh Mandani, Mumbai

Rohit expresses worry about poor air quality in Mumbai ahead of IND vs SL match

Team India captain Rohit Sharma spoke in detail about the low air quality levels in Mumbai ahead of the side's match against India.

Rohit Sharma looks on during a practice session on the eve of their 2023 ICC World Cup match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium(AFP)
cricket
Updated on Nov 02, 2023 04:54 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Afghan batters backing up their star bowlers

They were able to cross 250 just once in nine games at the 2019 World Cup. They’ve already done that thrice in six games in this campaign

Afghanistan's captain Hashmatullah Shahidi plays a shot during the World Cup one-day international (ODI) match(AFP)
cricket
Published on Nov 01, 2023 09:00 PM IST
ByVivek Krishnan, New Delhi

Sink or swim: Throw them in the deep end

Shreyas Iyer, in a sense, can take a leaf out of Kuldeep’s book and perhaps change how he tackles his problem to rise again in this World Cup

India's Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the ICC Men's World Cup ODI cricket match between India and New Zealand(PTI)
cricket
Published on Nov 01, 2023 08:44 PM IST
ByAshish Magotra, New Delhi
