India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Highlights: India ride on Deepak Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav fifties to win series
- India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Highlights: India beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match seires. Follow live score and updates of IND vs SL 2nd ODI at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Highlights: Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav slammed their maiden ODI fifties as India registered a series-clinching three-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second ODI in Colombo. Chasing 276 for a win, the Indian top-order failed to fire but a middle and lower order resurrection saw the visitors cross the finishing line, reaching 277 for 7 in 49.1 overs. After Suryakumar Yadav's 44-ball 53, Deepak Chahar remained not out on 69 off 82 balls. Earlier, Charith Asalanka and opener Avishka Fernando struck half-centuries as Sri Lanka posted 275 for nine in the second ODI against India in Colombo. Fernando struck 50 off 71 while Asalanka fought back after quick losses with a knock of 65 off 68 deliveries. Chamika Karunaratne remained unbeaten on 44 to take the team past 270.
Follow scorecard of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 11:30 PM
India win by 3 wickets
India have won the game by 3 wickets to clinch the series 2-0. What a match it was. Suryakumar slammed his maiden fifty after the top order collapsed. Once Surya was gone, it seemed all over for the visitors but Deepak Chahar did the unexpected. he too got his fifty and ended the game in style!
A memorable win for India and they take an unassailable 2-0 lead.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 11:22 PM
Bhuvneshwar gets a boundary
A boundary from Bhuvneshwar Kumar to end the over and India now need just three runs to win the match.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 11:19 PM
Chahar gets a boundary
That's a bonus boundary from Chahar. Shorter delivery, the batsman slashes it and it goes past short third man. 8 off 8 need
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 11:13 PM
Sri Lanka under pressure
Bhuvi and Chahal are dealing in singles and that's what they need to do. 16 runs required off the final three overs and Sri Lanka dressing room is full of tensed faces.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 11:11 PM
Chahar is limping
Well, well, well! That could be a bit frustrating for the Indians as Deepak Chahar seems to have cramped up a bit and gets attended by the physio. He is limping right now.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 11:10 PM
Bhuvi, Chahar going strong
The duo of Bhuvneshwar and Chahar has already stitched a 65-run stand for the eighth wicket and going strong. 46.4 overs gone, IND: 258/7, need 18 off 20 runs to win.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 11:07 PM
Bhuvi gets a boundary
Welcome boundary for Bhuvi and a much-needed one for India at this point of innings. Back of a length delivery and goes past the keeper for a boundary.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 11:06 PM
India need 29 off 24 balls
Following Deepak Chahar's maiden fifty, India now need 29 runs off 24 balls. Can they make it from here. It's indeed getting interesting with every ball.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 11:04 PM
Fifty for Deepak Chahar
· 10th fifty for an Indian #8 in ODIs
· 2nd vs Sri Lanka after Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten 60 in 2009
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 10:58 PM
Fifty for Deepak Chahar
Deepak Chahar is playing one hell of an innings. Gets his maiden ODI fifty off 64 balls and taking India closer to a terrific win! What knock Deepak! Hats off!
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 10:53 PM
Rajitha to Chahar - FOUR, FOUR
Deepak Chahar his batting brilliantly and nailing the Lankan pace attack. Slams back to back boundaries off Kasun Rajitha and now he is batting at 48.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 10:49 PM
IND vs SL: Chahar hits a SIX!
Deepak Chahar is now trying everything he has got and now, he even slams a MAXIMUM. Interestingly, it's the first six of the Indian innings. 33-run partnership between him and Bhuvi for the 8th wicket.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 10:38 PM
Deepak Chahar gets another boundary
Deepak Chahar is showing intent at the time Indian tail needs to wag. Sandakan bowls a poor delivery down the leg side and Chahar sweep behind square on the leg for a fine boundary.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 10:35 PM
Deepak Chahar survives
Vicious leg-break from Hasaranga that turns and takes a fine edge of Deepak Chahar's bat. Minod Bhanuka misses completely and India get three more runs.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 10:33 PM
IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: India need 72 off 66 balls
India need 72 runs off 66 balls with three wicket in hand. Bhuvnehswar Kumar (2) is at the crease along with Deepak Chahar (18).
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 10:28 PM
Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the crease
Vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar is at the crease and fans will hope he plays a good innings here - something like he did in 2017, in and against Sri Lanka. He had scored a fifty to rescue India after a top-order collapse.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 10:23 PM
Krunal Pandya departs for 35
WICKET! Wanidu Hasaranga picks up his third wicket to jolt India. Krunal Pandya departs for 35
IND: 193/7 after 35.1 overs
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 10:14 PM
Sandakan to Chahar - FOUR
What a shot from Deepak Chahar. Wide off and Chahar drives it through the extra cover region for a boundary.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 10:05 PM
Sandakan to Krunal Pandya - FOUR
That's an amazing shot from Krunal Pandya. Short ball and Krunal pulls it away for a boundary towards fine leg.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 10:00 PM
IND vs SL: Score Update
20 overs remaining and India need 101 runs to win with 4 wickets in hand. Krunal is playing patiently and all eyes are on him.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 09:51 PM
Can Krunal do the magic?
India need 112 runs off 132 balls and Krunal Pandya is batting quite carefully. Not taking any risk and giving himself time. Can he finish it? Let's find out!
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 09:45 PM
Suryakumar out for 53
Lakshan Sandakan traps Suryakumar Yadav in front. Umpire Kumara Dhrmasena gives it straight away but the batter reviews the decision. Three reds and he has to walk back after scoring his maiden ODI fifty. IND: 60/6 after 27 overs.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 09:40 PM
Suryakumar slams his maiden fifty
Suryakumar Yadav gets his maiden ODI half-century off 42 balls. Gets to the landmark with a fine boundary. Can he finish India's chase of 276? That would be phenomenal if he manages to do so.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 09:34 PM
Sandakan bowls a good over
Lakshan Sandakan finishes the fourth over of his spell and concedes just 5 runs. IND: 147 for 5 after 25 overs.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 09:26 PM
Krunal gets a boundary
FOUR! First boundary off Krunal Pandya's bat. Short ball, Krunal looks for the pull but gets a thick top-edge that flier over the keeper for four runs.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 09:25 PM
India vs County XI game update
Update from England: KL Rahul has smahsed a fine hundred after the top order failed to perform. He retired after scoring 101 off 150 deliveries.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 09:21 PM
IND vs SL: 131 runs from 22 overs
22 overs gone, India are 131 for 5. Suryakumar is batting on 41 and Krunal is unbeaten on 3. They need 139 more to win.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 09:16 PM
Karunaratne bowls a maiden over
That's the first maiden-over of the game. Karunaratne bowls six consecutive dot balls to end his 3rd. IND: 126/5 after 21 overs.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 09:13 PM
Hardik Pandya out for a duck
· This is his 4th duck in ODIs
· 2nd vs Sri Lanka
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 09:04 PM
Hardik out for zero
WICKET! Another blow to India. Hardik Pandya departs without scoring a run. Good length ball and Pandya plays it with hard hands, only to get caught by Dhananjaya de Silva at mid-wicket. IND: 116/5 after 18 overs
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 08:58 PM
IND vs SL: Pandey gets run out
OUT! An unfortunate dismissal for Manish Pandey. Suryakumar's straight drive hits the wickets at the bowler's end and Shanaka manages to get his fingers on the ball. Pandey departs for 37, IND: 115/4 after 17.2 overs
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 08:54 PM
50-run stand between Pandey and Suryakumar
· 15th fifty+ partnership for the 4th wicket for India in Sri Lanka
· 9th at this venue.
· The partnership is on 49
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 08:51 PM
Suryakumar's dashing upper cut
FOUR! Sri Lankan bowlers are wondering where to bowl to Suryakumar. Shorter one from Karunaratne and SKY jumped up to push it towards the boundary. IND: 114/3 after 17 overs.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 08:46 PM
Suryakumar scoops it for a four
FOUR! What a shot that was. Picked Hasaranga's googly so well and scooped over keeper's head for a boundary.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 08:39 PM
Rajitha to Suryakumar: FOUR
FOUR! A beautiful shot from Surykumar Yadav. Good length ball and SKY punches it through mid-on for a boundary. Exceptional timing!
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 08:33 PM
Hasaranga to Suryakumar: FOUR
FOUR! That's a terrific shot from Suryakumar Yadav. Picks up the googly perfectly and lofts it over mid-wicket for one-bounce four.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 08:31 PM
Shikhar Dhawan gone for 29
· This is the 15th time he has been adjudged LBW in ODIs
· This is the 14th time that Indian top order have been dismissed for individual scores of less than 30 against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 08:29 PM
Pandey goes after Sandakan
Manish Pandey hammers a couple of boundaries to Lakshan Sandakan right after Shikhar Dhawan's dismissal. India: 78/3 after 13 overs.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 08:26 PM
Shikhar Dhawan departs
WICKET! Wanidu Hasaranga traps the Indian captain - Shikhar Dhawan in front. Sri Lanka take the review after the umpire denies and it's three reds in the DRS. IND: IND: 65/3 after 12 overs.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 08:19 PM
Sandakan starts well
The left-arm spinner gave away just four runs in his opening over. IND: 64/2 after 11 overs.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 08:18 PM
Lakshan Sandakan comes to bowl
Some more spin from Sri Lanka's side as Lakshan Sandakan comes into the attack. Can he breach the Dhawan-Pandey partnership?
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 08:12 PM
Wanidu Hasaranga into the attack
Bowling change for Sri Lanka as Wanidu Hasaranga comes into the attack. Let's see if he can dent this partnership with his spin.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 08:10 PM
Rajitha to Dhawan: FOUR
FOUR! Beautiful shot. A short-arm jab from the Indian captain and the ball races straight towards the boundary.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 08:06 PM
50-up for India
India go past the 50-run mark in the chase of 276. Shikhar Dhawan batting on 23 while Manish Pandey is unbeaten on 9. IND: 50/2 after 8 overs.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 08:04 PM
Pandey slams a boundary
Manish Pandey slams the first boundary this evening. He has an opportunity here to take the game deeper and end it in India's favour.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 08:02 PM
Kasun Rajitha puts more pressure
Kasun Rajitha keeps on mounting pressure with his fine blowing. He conceded just one run to end his third over. India have lost two wickets and would look to rebuild the innings from here. IND: 43/2 after 7 overs.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 07:53 PM
IND vs SL: Kishan goes for 1
Wicket! That's a major jolt for India. Kasun Rajitha gets rid of Ishan Kishan. The wicketkeeper-batsman looked to guide it through the off-side but played on. IND: 39/2 after 5 overs.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 07:46 PM
Chameera to Dhawan - FOUR
FOUR! Superb shot from the Indian captain. Short ball from Chameera and Dhawan cuts it away for a boundary through third man.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 07:39 PM
Prithvi Shaw departs
WICKET! Wanidu Hasaranga cleans up Prithvi Shaw for 13. IND: 28/1 after 3 overs
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 07:33 PM
Dhawan hammers Chameera
What a start! Indian skipper joins the party and hits top gear. He slams back-to-back boundaries to Dushmantha Chameera and ends the 2nd over with the third one towards backward square leg. IND: 26/0 after 2 overs.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 07:27 PM
Prithvi goes off the mark in style
After two balls, Prithvi charges and slams three consecutive boundaries to Kasun Rajitha. India: 14/0 after 1 over.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 07:21 PM
India begin chase of 276
Welcome Back. Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw are out to begin India's chase of 276 in 50 overs. Kasun Rajitha begins the attack for Sri Lanka.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 07:15 PM
IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Stats Alert
Highest targets successfully chased at R Premadasa Stadium:
287 Ind vs SL 2012 *
270 Ind vs Eng 2002
266 SL vs Eng 2014
264 SL vs SA 2004
(Source: Cricbuzz)
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 06:58 PM
India need 276 to win
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 06:52 PM
Sri Lanka post 275 for 9
Avishka Fernando and Charith Asalanka slam fifties as Sri Lanka post 275 for 9 after the end of 50 overs. Chamika Karunaratne remained unbeaten on 44 and Kasun Rajitha scored 1 not-out.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 06:50 PM
Lakshan Sandakan run out for a duck
A direct hit from Ishan Kishan ends the innings of Lakshan Sandakan. The latter departs for a duck. SL: 266/9 after 49.3 overs.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 06:47 PM
India vs Sri Lanka: Bhuvneshwar gets Chameera
The Indian vice-captain brings up the last over and gets Chameera off the first ball. SL: 264/8 after 49.1 overs
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 06:44 PM
Chahar to Karunaratne: FOUR
FOUR! Karunaratne walks down the line and plays it with a straight bat over the head of the bowler for a boundary.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 06:40 PM
Asalanka gone for 65
This is the joint 5th highest score by a Sri Lankan No. 5 batsman against India at home.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 06:38 PM
Asalanka departs for 65
WICKET! Sri Lanka's counter-attack ends with the dismissal of Charith Asalanka. Slogs across the line but ends up getting caught by substitute fielder Devdutt Padikkal. SL: 244/7 after 47.1 overs
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 06:21 PM
Fifty for Charith Asalanka
Asalanka brings up his maiden ODI fifty with a boundary. Exceptional innings from the youngster to support the Lankan innings after quick losses.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 06:13 PM
Asalanka nearing fifty
Charith Asalanka is currently batting on 44 and eyeing his maiden ODI fifty. SL: 210/6 after 42 overs.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 06:08 PM
200-up for Sri Lanka
Asalanka slams a boundary off Krunal Pandya's delivery as Sri Lanka go past the 200-run mark after losing 6 wickets. SL: 204/6 after 41 overs.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 06:06 PM
India vs Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga gone for 8:
· Out for an identical score as in his previous innings.
· 4 out of his 5 innings against India have been single-digit dismissals.
o 2 at Dambulla in 2017
o 9 at Colombo (RPS) in 2017
o 8 at Colombo (RPS) in 2021
o 8 at Colombo (RPS) in 2021
· Dismissed in consecutive innings by Chahar.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 06:03 PM
Chahar gets Hasaranga
WICKET! A beautiful slower one, rather a magical one to get better of Wanidu Hasaranga. A dipping knuckle ball that knocked the batsman over. SL: 194/6 in 39.1 overs.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 05:55 PM
India vs Sri Lanka: Stats Alert!
Dasun Shanaka out for 16:
· Dismissed for the 2nd time by Chahal this series
· Chahal becomes the 2nd spinner to dismiss him twice in a series after Adil Rashid, who did this in England’s tour of SL in 2018
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 05:53 PM
Krunal to Hasaranga: FOUR
Hasaranga is playing the catalyst here, hitting a boundary almost every over. Inside out against Krunal's tossed up delivery and collects a one bounce four.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 05:50 PM
Hasaranga gets a boundary
Good length ball, into the middle stump. It finds the inside edge and beats the keeper for a boundary.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 05:45 PM
Chahal cleans up Dasun Shanaka
WICKET! Chahal strikes again and cleans up Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka to grab his third wicket. SL: 172/5 in 35.2 overs
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 05:39 PM
Good over from Krunal Pandya
What an over from Krunal. Five dots and just one single to finish his 6th. Sri Lanka 171/4 after 35 overs.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 05:35 PM
Chahal to Shanaka - FOUR
That's a poor delivery Chahal and he knows it. He gets punished for the same. Shanaka sweeps it easily for a boundary.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 05:28 PM
Pandya back into the attack
Hardik Pandya will bowl after the drinks break. He looked a bit in trouble earlier but now he is up with his 4th over.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 05:27 PM
Drinks Break
A drinks have been taken. Sri Lanka have certainly lost the momentum after a good start. However, they would look to end the things on a decent note with 18 overs to go. SL: 160/4 after 32 overs.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 05:23 PM
Asalanka slams a boundary
Kuldeep to Asalanka - FOUR! A well executed slog sweep to get a boundary through deep mid-wicket
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 05:17 PM
India vs Sri Lanka: 144 runs after 30 overs
30 overs gone, Sri Lanka are 144/4 after 30 overs. Charith Asalanka batting on 11, accompanied by Dasun Shanaka (3*).
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 05:11 PM
Kuldeep returns to bowl
Kuldeep Yadav is back into the attack. The Chinaman bowler is yet to pick a wicket but has been extremely economical. 6 overs, 28 runs, 4.6 eco.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 05:07 PM
Dhanajaya de Silva out for 32
WICKET! De Silva gets deceived by Deepak Chahar's knuckle ball. Chipped it towards mid-off and captain Shikhar Dhawan takes a great catch. SL: 134/4 after 27.2 overs
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 05:02 PM
India vs Sri Lanka: Stats Alert
Avishka Fernando out for 50
· Only the 2nd Sri Lankan opener to be dismissed on 50 against India in ODIs. Last was TM Dilshan in 2012 at Hambantota
· This is the 2nd time he has been dismissed on 50 in ODIs. Last was against West Indies at Colombo (SSC) on 22nd Feb 2020.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 04:55 PM
Avishka Fernando departs
Fernando departs right after scoring his 4th ODI fifty. He tries to play the pull but gets a top edge. Krunal Pandya takes an easy catch at midwicket. SL: 124/3 after 24.6 overs
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 04:49 PM
Fifty for Avishka Fernando
Avishka Fernando slams his 4th ODI fifty. He reaches to the milestone off 70 balls. First half-century by a Sri Lankan in this series
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 04:48 PM
Krunal Pandya to Avishka: FOUR
Great shot from Avishka. He moves to 48 with that shot - First boundary after 97 balls.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 04:41 PM
Bhuvneshwar into the attack
Time for some pace as vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes into the attack.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 04:38 PM
100-up for Sri Lanka
100 runs for Sri Lanka on the board after 21 overs. They've been batting at a run rate of around 4 for the last 10 overs.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 04:35 PM
79 balls without a boundary
Sri Lanka haven't scored a boundary for the last 79 balls and their run-rate also goes down below 5. That's alarming for the hosts!
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 04:29 PM
Decent start from Krunal
Krunal begins his spell with a good over, conceding just 4 runs in it. SL: 94/2 after 18 overs.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 04:25 PM
Krunal Pandya comes to bowl
Another bowling change for India. Krunal Pandya comes into the attack and replaces Yuzvendra Chahal
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 04:18 PM
India vs Sri Lanka: Stats Alert
MinodBhanuka was dismissed for 36.
· The wait for a century partnership for the opening wicket continues.
· The last time there was a century partnership for the opening wicket at Colombo (RPS) was in 2001 between Jayasuriya, and Kaluwitharana. The pair scored 103 in that innings.
· Dismissed for the 2nd time by a spinner this series. Was dismissed by Kuldeep last time.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 04:13 PM
2-in-2 for Chahal, Rajapaksa out for a duck
Gets him on the first ball. Chahal continues to jolt the hosts; his 2nd wicket for the day. Top spin, dipping full outside off that takes a fine edge. Kishan makes no mistake in grabbing that. SL: 77/2 after 13.23 overs.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 04:10 PM
Chahal rocks Sri Lanka
Minod Bhanuka comes down the track and hits a full-toss from the leg-spinner straight to Manish Pandey at short mid-wicket. Sri Lanka: 77/1 afer 13.2 overs
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 04:03 PM
Kuldeep Yadav into the attack
India go for a bowling change and Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack. Can he break the opening stand. It would be so joyous if he does. SL: 70/0 after 12 overs.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 04:00 PM
Pandya struggles
After a 7-run over, Hardik Pandya seems struggling a bit. Seems like his back is troubling him again. Hope there's nothing serious.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 03:51 PM
Four extra runs
Short ball from Hardik Pandya and it bounces high and go past Ishan Kishan who jumped high to catch it. Four extra runs in Sri Lanka's account.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 03:48 PM
Good over from Chahal
Just two leg-bye runs and five dots to end the 10th over - brilliant stuff from Yuvendra Chahal. 10 overs gone, SL: 59/0
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 03:42 PM
IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Stats Alert!
Worst bowling average vs openers (since 2020)
INDIA: 81
ZIMBABWE: 76.67
SRI LANKA: 51.59
AFGHANISTAN: 48.33
SCOTLAND: 45.67
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 03:37 PM
50-run partnership between Fernando and Bhanuka
15th fifty+ stand for the opening wicket for Sri Lanka against India at Colombo. Last was a 91 run stand between Dilshan and Tharanga in 2012. The pair scored 91 in that innings.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 03:36 PM
Chahal to Minod: FOUR!
Stepped out of the crease and clobbers it over the mid-off for a fine boundary. Superb execution from the opener.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 03:34 PM
Yuzi Chahal into the attack
Here comes the spin wizard who drew the first blood in the first ODI. Can Yuzvendra Chahal break the opening pair of Sri Lanka? Let's find out!
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 03:32 PM
Pandya starts with a no-ball
Hardik Pandya comes into the attack and begins with a no-ball. More advantage to the hosts as Avishka Fernando slams a boundary off the free-hit ball.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 03:31 PM
Back to back boundaries from Bhanuka
That's some class batting from the Minod Bhanuka. The Lankan opener slams back-to-back boundaries to keep the run rate high. SL: 37/0 after 6 overs.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 03:23 PM
IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Four to end the 5th over
Bhanuka hits a boundary past mid-on to end the over. Another expensive over from India - 9 from it. SL: 28/0 after 5 overs.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 03:21 PM
Bhuvneshwar to Bhanuka - FOUR
Fuller at middle stumps and Bhanuka flicks it neatly into the mid-wicket boundary for a boundary.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 03:20 PM
1st no ball from Bhuvi since OCT 2015
Can you believe it? Bhuvneshwar Kumar just bowled an overstepped no ball since October 2015. That's something interesting.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 03:18 PM
IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Expensive over from D Chahar
That was an expensive from the right-arm quick. A boundary and a six to start with and then 2 more. Chahar comes back to end the over with a dot. SL: 20/0 after 4 overs.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 03:16 PM
Chahar to Fernando - Four, SIX
Avishka Fernando is simply spoiling the moods of Indian fans. Back to back to big shots - a four through backward point followed by a maximum over backward square leg.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 03:10 PM
Pandey drops Minod
Did that carry? Yes it did and Manish Pandey would be disappointed that he did not get both hands to it. It was at a decent height. But perhaps he expected Shaw at first slip to go for it. Deepak Chahar is not too pleased with the effort. Sri Lanka 6/0 after 2 overs.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 03:08 PM
First boundary of the match
FOUR! On the pads, that was easy pickings for Minod and the left-hander does well to flick it past square leg and into the boundary. Both the Sri Lankan openers off the mark.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 03:03 PM
Almost a wicket
Edged and just wide of the second slip. Manish Pandey gave a full length dive but it was just too far away. A much better start from Bhuvneshwar Kumar today. Fernando played the line but ball just shaped away and got the outside edge.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 03:00 PM
The players are out in the middle
Fernando and Bhanuka are out in the middle for Sri Lanka. India's vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the new-ball in hand. We are all set for live action.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 02:54 PM
Sri Lanka need a good start
Avishka Fernando and Minod Bhanuka need to give a good start to Sri Lanka. To be fair to them, they did play Kumar and Chahar well in the first ODI but faltered against the Indian spinners, failing to capitalise on the start.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 02:46 PM
India's dominance over Sri Lanka
If India manages to win the 2nd ODI, then India will have most wins against an opponent in ODIs.
India have not lost any ODI in Sri Lanka since 28 July 2012. India is on a winning streak of 9 ODIs in Sri Lanka; no other visiting team has won as many consecutive ODIs in Sri Lanka.
India have won their last 8 bilateral ODI series against Sri Lanka.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 02:39 PM
Sri Lanka XI for 2nd ODI
Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 02:38 PM
India XI for 2nd ODI
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 02:35 PM
India playing same side, Sri Lanka make once change
India, quite expectedly have gone in with an unchanged side but Sri Lanka have made one change. They have brought in Kasun Rajitha in place of Isuru Udana.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 02:32 PM
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Toss update
Sri Lanka win toss and opt to bat first against India in Colombo
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 02:29 PM
Pitch report
Looking at the pitch, which is mostly like the first ODI, Agarkar believes Sri Lanka should chase. He was quick to add that India shouldn't be worries about the outcome of the toss.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 02:20 PM
Suryakumar can bat anywhere, says Agarkar
Most of the young Indian players apart from maybe Hardik, prefer to bat in the top three. He (Suryakumar Yadav) can do both. Have seen him from close quarters, he is simply superb. If India is thinking about someone for the T20 World Cup, then he will be the first one, because he is versatile: Ajit Agarkar on Sony Sports Network.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 02:16 PM
IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Minutes away from Toss
We are minutes away from the toss of the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI at Colombo. Former India left-arm spinner Murali Kartik, in the pre-match show on Sony Sports Network, said it is unlikely that will make any changes for today's match
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 02:09 PM
Full marks to Shikhar Dhawan
Amid all the positives of the wrist spinners, Hardik bowling, Prithvi's start and Kishan's fearless batting on debut, one shouldn't forget the job Dhawan did on his debut as India captain. He handled the spinners well in the first innings and while batting, he was the pillar that allowed the youngsters to play the natural game. It as an important tour for Dhawan as well.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 02:04 PM
Kuldeep and Chahal find their mojo
Kul-Cha were back in action after almost two years and they showed exactly why they are crucial for India's success. Chahal looked in fine rhythm but what would bring comfort to the Indian fans is the way Kuldeep bowled. He was down confidence, didn't play much cricket before this but he came out in flying colours. Hopefully, from an Indian perspective, Kuldeep and Chahal continue the good work.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 01:59 PM
Hardik Pandya is bowling again
Former India chairman of selectors Dilip Vengsarkar in an exclusive chat with Hindustan times said India's biggest positive from the first ODI was the 5 overs that Hardik Pandya bowled. Yes, his pace was not the up to mark but he didn't look to be in any sort of discomfort while bowling, which is a great sign for India as that allows them to play an extra spinner or a batsman.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 01:48 PM
New-ball bowling a worry for India
Since the start of 2020, Indian bowling attack has not been good enough against openers in ODIs. Notably, India bowler averages 78.21 against the openers in ODIs since 2020, which is the highest among all the teams. In the first ODI too, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar struggled to hit the right areas with new ball. India got their first breakthrough only when Dhawan introduced Chahal into the attack.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 01:40 PM
Time running out for Manish Pandey
Manish Pandey who came out to bat at No.4 in the 1st ODI could not capitalize after getting a start. In his short career so far, majority of his games he has played are in Asian conditions and despite that he has scored only 291 runs at an average of 24.25 and with the Strike rate of 82.20. Pandey has struggled to get going against the spinners and has a strike rate under 80, though he has been dismissed only 5 times against spin all these have come in Asian conditions.
At a time when India are looking at players to score big in the middle-overs, Pandey is slowly but surely falling behind in the race. The right-hander needs to up his ante to be in reckoning for limited-overs cricket.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 01:34 PM
What about Sanju Samson's injury?
Samson was not available for selection in the first ODI due to a niggle. But after the way debutant Ishan Kishan batted, it looks unlikely that Samson will get a game even if match-fit today. Mind you, there hasn't been any official word on the right-hander's fitness. It will be interesting to see if Rahul Dravid does decide to play him as a batsman in place of Manish Pandey. But these are all guessing games.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 01:30 PM
Prithvi Shaw looks in some form
How good was Prithvi Shaw the other night? It looked like he never really came out of Vijay Hazare Trophy. The same square cuts, the booming back foot punches, the crafty flick shots off the back foot were on display. And it does not happen often that you get the Player of the Match award for scoring 43 in a 260-plus run-chase. But Shaw's 43 came off just 24 balls and sort of took Sri Lanka out of the game.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 01:23 PM
Can Sri Lanka stop India?
It's a difficult question, Sri Lankan fans would like to believe they can and even a diehard cricket fan would want to see a contest. It is hard to see an Indian side minus at least five or six of their first-choice cricketers did what did to the hosts in the 1st ODI. To be fair to Sri Lanka, they are also missing a number of their key players - some due to injury and some because of disciplinary action. The likes of Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka have shown that they have the talent but the question is, can they translate that into substantial performances?
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 01:16 PM
India look to seal series
It was a complete performance from India in the first ODI and won it by 7 wickets. Their spinners were on song, their fielding was up to the mark and their batting had a destructive approach, something that the fans have been searching for a long time. Today, they will look to repeat the same performance and seal the three-match ODI series.
-
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 12:00 PM
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka at Colombo. Shikhar Dhawan & co. will hope to seal the series so that they can enter the third ODI without an ounce of worry.