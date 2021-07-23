India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 3rd ODI: Shaw, Samson in full flow as India motor along after early wickets
- India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Follow IND vs SL 3rd ODI live score and updates at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
India vs Sri Lanka live score 3rd ODI: After hitting a hat-trick of fours, India lost their skipper Shikhar Dhawan off the bowling off Dushmantha Chameera to give Sri Lanka's their first wicket. However, Prithvi Shaw continues to play an array of fantastic strokes to keep India ticking. The India captain won the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final ODI at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today. India made six changes. Nitish Rana, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya, K Gowtham and Sanju Samson are making their debuts while right-arm seamer Navdeep Saini gets a game. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, made three changes. The Indian side are looking for a clean sweep.
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 03:53 PM
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI, Live: Karunaratne to Samson - FOUR
No messing around here from the debutant. If the ball is there to be hit, he will do it. Slightly short and Samson brings out the pull. Gets on top of the ball well and hammers it through the leg side. India motoring along at 71/1 after 11 overs.
-
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 03:47 PM
Dananjaya to Samson: SIX
Ah, we were wondering where Samson's big heave has been until now. And the answer has been provided. He dances down the wicket and launches Dananjaya for a huge six. Was it the google? Possibly, but it doesn't matter to Samson. India 66/1 after 10 overs.
-
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 03:44 PM
Karunaratne to Samson: FOUR
Close but Samson survives. Short ball and Samson went after the aerial cut shot. But the fielder was just a little off point there. Not only could he not get to the ball on time but he made a mess of it and it goes to the boundary. The bowler is not impressed. That is Samson's first four in ODI cricket.
-
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 03:39 PM
A moment to savour for these youngsters
Five players making their debuts for India, and here's their moment under the sun - receiving India's ODI cap.
-
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 03:36 PM
Another one! Shaw dealing in boundaries
Phew! He is unstoppable at the moment. If the previous ball was full and straight, this one was marginally short. But no difference in the result. Shaw used that bat like a whip and slaps it through the cover region for a boundary. Fifty up for India inside 7 overs. They reach 52/1
-
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 03:34 PM
Chameera to Shaw: FOUR
Slapped down the ground. Just a hint of swing but Shaw brings that bat down and in some style. Lovely, crisp, elegant straight drive and that's another four for the youngster. A sight to behold, the transfer of weight is phenomenal. India 48/1 in just 6.2 overs.
-
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 03:29 PM
India vs Sri Lanka, Live: Edged but safe
Shaw pokes at the ball tentatively outside off-stump. Thankfully, there was no second slip and a single is taken as the ball goes down to the fielder at third man. Next ball, Samson pushes the ball wide of mid-on for a couple of runs. He moves to 7 off 8 balls.
-
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 03:28 PM
Just five off the over: India 40/1 after 5
Five overs bowled and India have raced to 40 for the loss of one wicket. And to think of it, this was the first real tight over from Sri Lanka with just five coming off it. Shaw, once again, looking in great nick, while Samson is trying to get his eye in.
-
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 03:23 PM
India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Stunning timing from Shaw
Oh boy! When Prithvi Shaw is on song, fewer sights are pleasing to the eyes. The youngster gets his third four of the innings. Good length ball, slightly outside and Shaw carves it through covers for a four. Superb timing. Four overs gone and India are 35/1, scoring at over 8.5 an over.
-
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 03:20 PM
FOUR: Shaw flicks for his second boundary
Bread and butter as they say. Chameera a bit full and onto the pads and Prithvi Shaw, the kind of form he is in, would punish those 24/7. Flicked off his pads brilliantly for his second boundary. Sanju Samson meanwhile is off the mark in ODI cricket as he gets off the mark with a single.
-
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 03:16 PM
WICKET! Dhawan out caught behind
OUT! And that's a wicket for Sri Lanka, as Shikhar Dhawan is out caught behind for 13. Outside off and the Indian captain tried to go after it but managed a faint nick to give the catch to Minod Bhanuka.
India 29/1 after 3 overs.
-
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 03:09 PM
Hat-trick of boundaries for Dhawan
Three identical balls and three identical shots from Dhawan gets him three fours in a row. The only difference was that the last two fours were kept down on the ground. Not the start Dananjaya or Sri Lanka wanted. India 23/0 in 2 overs.
-
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 03:08 PM
Spin introduced up front: Akila Dananjaya has the ball
Well, it doesn't make a difference. Second four off the bat for India, first of the innings off the bat of Shikhar Dhawan. Long half volley and the India skipper goes inside out for a handsome boundary.
-
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 03:06 PM
Chameera to Shaw: FOUR
What a first over for India. They are 11 for no loss. Prithvi Shaw bottom edged the final ball of the over and it surprisingly bounced over the slip cordon for four. Perfect start for the Men in Blue.
-
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 03:04 PM
Five Wides: First runs for India
Excessive swing for Dushmantha Chameera as he sends down five wides down the leg side. Bonus runs and India are off the mark.
-
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 03:01 PM
Dhawan and Shaw walk out to open for India
Captain Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw have walked out to open the batting for India. It will be Dushmantha Chameera with the new ball for Sri Lanka. Here we go!
-
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 02:50 PM
A few records up for grabs for India
A win in the 3rd ODI will make India the 2nd team to win 11 or more successive ODIs in 2 away countries after West Indies. If India manage to win today, it will be India’s 12th whitewash series win. India is also a win away from imposing their 4th whitewash vs Sri Lanka in an ODI series of min. 3 matches, it will be the most whitewashes by a team against Sri Lanka in ODIs.
-
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 02:43 PM
Sri Lanka XI for 3rd ODI
Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama
-
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 02:38 PM
India Playing XI for 3rd ODI
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Sanju Samson(w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana, Hardik Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya
-
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 02:38 PM
Three changes for Sri Lanka
Praveen Jayawickrama, Akila Dananjaya and Ramesh Mendis come into the side for the 3rd ODI against India.
-
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 02:35 PM
Six changes for India in total
India have made six changes - five of them debutants. Nitish Rana, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya, K Gowtham and Sanju Samson are making their debuts while right-arm seamer Navdeep Saini gets a game.
-
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 02:32 PM
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI - Toss update
India win toss and opt to bat first against Sri Lanka in 3rd ODI.
-
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 02:26 PM
5 debuts for India
BREAKING NEWS: India have handed ODI caps to five cricketers - Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar and Chetan Sakariya.
-
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 02:25 PM
Shikhar Dhawan full of confidence
India captain Shikhar Dhawan has been in good touch. He scored an unbeaten 86 to take India home in the first ODI. Dhawan missed out on the second ODI but there is no reason he can't get a big one today against Sri Lanka.
-
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 02:21 PM
Will Kuldeep and Chahal continue?
There is no reason why they shouldn't, especially considering that they haven't played together consistently for two years. But at the same time, India would also like to have a look at Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy. Chahal has picked up 5 wickets in this series while Kuldeep bagged a couple in the first ODI but went wicketless in the second.
-
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 02:16 PM
Problems for Prithvi Shaw against spin
Prithvi Shaw has looked unstoppable against the seamers. Cut, cover drive, back foot punch, flick, on drive, straight drive - he has brought out his full range against the Sri Lanka new-ball bowlers but the same has not been the case whenever they have switched to spin. If it was Dhananjaya de Silva in the first ODI, it was Hasaranga in the second that brought an end to Shaw's innings.
-
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 02:09 PM
Sanju Samson vs Manish Pandey
It's a real tough one. After the exploits of Ishan Kishan in the first game, it is unlikely that India would drop the left-hander but it is an equally difficult task to keep someone like Sanju Samson in the bench for long. That leaves Dravid and Dhawan only one option and that is to play Samson and Kishan both. Then who will they drop? Manish Pandey looked a million dollars before he was run out in an unfortunate manner, won't it be too harsh on him? Well, you don't want to be the Indian coach and captain now.
-
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 01:58 PM
Will Rahul Dravid try out new players?
India have only 4 limited-overs fixtures (including IND vs SL 3rd ODI) before the T20 World Cup. It will be interesting to see if that and the series result (India are 2-0 ahead) prompts coach Rahul Dravid to make a few changes to the Indian XI and give a go to few other youngsters, who are waiting in the wings.
-
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 01:53 PM
Hardik Pandya's fitness, form a concern
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has bowled only 9 overs in the two ODIs so far without much success. On top of that, he had issues with his lower back while bowling in the 2nd ODI. Bhuvneshwar Kumar did confirm that the injury was not serious, which means Hardik is set to play today but his ability to bowl full quota of 10 overs still remains doubtful. In his only opportunity to bat in this series, he bagged a duck.
-
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 01:46 PM
Can Sri Lanka stop the whitewash?
A tough question. The hosts were the favourites to win the previous ODI but they somehow could not close it. India's No.8 and No.9 put on an unbroken 84-run stand. That would be Sri Lanka's biggest worry. As they say winning is a habit and Sri Lanka are far away from that hobby right now.
-
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 01:35 PM
Deepak Chahar, man of the moment
Deepak Chahar could do no wrong the other night. He was disciplined with the ball, his knuckleballs had Sri Lanka's middle-order in a frenzy. When all odds were against India, Chahar put his hand up and scored an unbeaten 69 to take India to an improbable victory. The only thing missing from his cabinet was a wicket with the new ball. The right-arm seamer would be looking to get that today in the 3rd ODI.
-
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 01:26 PM
A recap of the 2nd ODI
Sri Lanka put together a decent batting performance to give India a target of 276. The hosts showed a drastic improvement in their plans against the Indian batsman while defending the target. Their ploy brining spinner Wanindu Hasaranga early worked wonders as they got openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw out cheaply. India kept on losing wickets and were reduced to 116 for 5. Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya then put on a partnership with the fomer scoring his maiden fifty. But both of them fell in quick succession. India were 193 for 7 when Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar got together to put on an unbroken 84-stand for the eighth wicket and take India home.
-
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 01:21 PM
India vs Sri Lanka live score, 3rd ODI
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI in Colombo. India have already won the series but there will not let up from their side, which has some of the most prolific young cricketers in the world now. We are in for another exciting contest.