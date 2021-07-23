India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 3rd ODI: Shaw, Samson in full flow as India motor along after early wickets

India vs Sri Lanka live score 3rd ODI: After hitting a hat-trick of fours, India lost their skipper Shikhar Dhawan off the bowling off Dushmantha Chameera to give Sri Lanka's their first wicket. However, Prithvi Shaw continues to play an array of fantastic strokes to keep India ticking. The India captain won the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final ODI at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today. India made six changes. Nitish Rana, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya, K Gowtham and Sanju Samson are making their debuts while right-arm seamer Navdeep Saini gets a game. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, made three changes. The Indian side are looking for a clean sweep.





