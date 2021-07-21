Mickey Arthur responds to Russell Arnold after former Sri Lanka all-rounder reacts to coach's emotional outburst

Mickey Arthur's reactions following Sri Lanka's defeat to India in the second ODI emerged as one of the talking points of the match. An emotional Arthur was extremely animated during India's chase which later turned into an emotional outburst as Sri Lanka let the match slip. They had India reeling at 116/5 but a stunning fightback from the Men in Blue snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Clearly, Arthur was not impressed as he and captain Dasun Shanaka were involved in a heated exchange after the match, a video of which went viral. However, the fact that the interaction between the coach and the captain took place on the ground and not inside the dressing room did not go down well with former Sri Lanka all-rounder Russell Arnold, who is part of the commentary panel. Taking objection to it, Arnold pointed out the same to Arthur.

Also Read | Sri Lanka head coach Arthur and captain Shanaka involved in heated argument after losing to India, video goes viral

"That conversation between Coach and captain should not have happened on the field but in the dressing room," tweeted Arnold.

Without wasting much time, Arthur was quick to reply to the tweet saying it was very natural for it to have happened and suggested him not to make a mountain out of the molehill: "Russ we win together and lose together but we learn all the time! Dasun and myself are growing a team and we both were very frustrated we did not get over the line! It was actually a very good debate, no need to make mischief out of it!"

The victory at Colombo on Tuesday was India's 10th straight win against Sri Lanka in ODI, and with that India's tally of 93 wins over SL is the highest by any team against any opposition in ODIs. It was also the first time that India successfully chased down a target of over 250 without any of their top three scoring a half-century.