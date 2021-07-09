Prithvi Shaw, Hardik Pandya smash sixes as SLC posts more highlights of India's intra-squad match: Watch video

Players of the Indian cricket team are getting in the groove through their intra-squad match simulation ahead of the series against Sri Lanka starting Tuesday. With no practice matches scheduled, and the players have last played in May during the IPL, the Indian team are playing among themselves, and if the highlights are anything to go by, appear in phenomenal touch.

Currently playing their second intra-squad match – the first one was won by Bhuvneshwar Xi against Shikhar Dhawan XI – the likes of Hardik Pandya, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav and Ruturaj Gaikwad got decent hit outs in the middle. Sri Lanka Cricket, on their YouTube channel, uploaded a video on their YouTube channel, capturing all the fours and sixes that were hit. The video that spanned not more than two minutes and 30 seconds featured the likes of Shaw, Pandya, Surya and others striking them clean and big.

SLC also shared a video capturing all the wicket that fell. Kuldeep Yadav picked up three wickets, while Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal bagged a couple each. Chetan Sakariya and Deepak Chahar accounted picked up one wicket, with the left-arm quick dismissing Dhawan, out caught behind. Saini's wickets included that of Devdutt Padikkal and Hardik Pandya.

India's six-match tour of Sri Lanka will start with the ODI series the first of which will be played on Tuesday at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. While all eyes will be on the five uncapped players – Padikkal, Sakariya, Nitish Raina, Krishnappa Gowtham and Gaikwad – since it will be interesting to see who all earn their India cap, Rahul Dravid will be the cynosure of all eyes as he takes on coaching responsibilities with the senior team for the first time.

The likes of Shaw and Sanju Samson will also be on focus, who will be looking to cement their place in the India squad that will be later picked for the T20 World Cup. This will be India's last set of limited-overs matches before the World Cup takes place in October-November.