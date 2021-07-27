‘Doesn’t seem like he’s playing his first season for India’: Ramiz Raja lauds India youngster, calls him a ‘great find’

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has heaped praise on Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav who played a fantastic knock in the first T20I against Sri Lanka on Sunday. The Mumbai batsman scored his second fifty in the shortest format of the game in 33 balls before losing his wicket to Dushmantha Chameera in the 16th over. His innings was laced with a couple of sixes and five boundaries.

As India lost two early wickets after batting first, Suryakumar teamed up with captain Shikhar Dhawan to accelerate the Indian innings with a 62 run-stand for the third wicket. The visitors set a 165-run target but the hosts were bowled out for 126 in 18.3 overs. India won the game by 38 runs to lead the series 1-0.

Impressed with Suryakumar’s batting, Raja hailed his ability to keep playing fearlessly despite conditions being tough for batting. In his latest YouTube video, the former cricket said,

“Suryakumar Yadav played a brilliant innings. It doesn't seem that he is playing his first season for India because he has almost instantly announced himself on the international stage. To bat with a certain tempo and to improvise without taking risks is really difficult. Be it a slower bowl, or a Yorker or a bouncer – nothing can harm him as he has a lot of options to attack.”

Raja further spoke about Suryakumar’s temperament and praised him for playing different kinds of shots to nullify the opposition’s bowling attack

“He is temperamentally strong. He scored a fifty off 34 balls which isn’t easy at all, especially when the conditions are tough to bat on. He played a top-quality innings. He has consistency as well. To maintain consistency in white-ball cricket is very tough because you need to take chances,” he added.

“Suryakumar takes chances with lesser risk. He has an array of shots – he smashes out of the park for a six and also plays grounded shots. He is surely a great find,” Raja said further.