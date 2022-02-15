India vs Sri Lanka series no longer beginning with Tests, BCCI announces revised schedule

Sri Lanka's tour of India, which was to begin from February 25 with a two-Test series, has undergone a revision. The BCCI on Tuesday announced a revised schedule which states that the tour will now begin with the T20Is, with the first match to be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on February 24, followed by the second and third T20Is in Dharamsala on February 26 and 27 respectively.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today announced a change in schedule for the upcoming Paytm Sri Lanka Tour of India. Sri Lanka will first play the T20I series comprising three matches followed by a two-match Test series, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship, 2021-23. Lucknow will now host the first T20I while the next two will be played in Dharamsala," a statement released by the BCCI said.

The T20Is will be followed by the two-Test series. The first Test, which also happens to be Virat Kohli's 100th will not be played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali starting March 4 The second Test will be a day-night encounter as India will play on their third pink-ball Test in Bengaluru beginning on March 12.

"The first Test will now be held in Mohali from March 4th to 8th and the second Test will be played from March 12th to 16th in Bengaluru," the statement further added.

Below is the revised schedule of the India vs Sri Lanka.

1st T20I - February 24, Lucknow

2nd T20I - February 26, Dharamsala

3rd T20I - February 27, Dharamsala

1st Test - March 4 to 8, Mohali

2nd Test - March 12 to 16, Bengaluru

This will be the first India vs Sri Lanka limited-overs series since July of 2021. India had toured Sri Lanka last year to play three T20Is and T20Is. In Rahul Dravid's first assignment as India's head coach, Team India wrapped up the ODI series 2-1, while the home team sealed the T20Is against a Covid-hit depleted India.

