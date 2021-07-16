Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India vs Sri Lanka: SLC confirms injured Kusal Perera to miss entire series
cricket

India vs Sri Lanka: SLC confirms injured Kusal Perera to miss entire series

The wicketkeeper-batsman will play no part in the upcoming series due to a shoulder sprain.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera.(AP)

Formr Sri Lanka captain Kusal Perera will miss the entire limited-overs series against India due to an injury, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed on Friday. The wicketkeeper-batsman will play no part in the upcoming series due to a shoulder sprain. The two teams will play three ODIs and three T20Is.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka fast bowler Binura Fernando will also miss the entire ODI series against India due to a sprained ankle he suffered during training.

Also read: 'Players have to understand responsibilities': Former India player reacts on Rishabh Pant testing positive for Covid-19

"Kusal Janith Perera will not be able to take part in the ODI and the T20I series against India owing to an injury. The wicket-Keeper batsman suffered a right shoulder sprain during training," SLC said in a statement.

"Fast Bowler Binura Fernando sprained his left ankle during a practice session held yesterday (15th July, 2021). It's a lateral ligament sprain. Fernando will be unavailable for the ODI series of the India Tour of Sri Lanka," it added.

The India vs Sri Lanka series will kick off from July 18th. India will be led by Shikhar Dhawan in the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who both are in the UK for the upcoming Test series against England.

sri lanka cricket kusal perera
