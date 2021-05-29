We should be ready for that in future: Former Pakistan bowler names surprise pick as India skipper for tour of Sri Lanka

The BCCI is yet to announce India's squad for the tour of Sri Lanka, but already the big question doing the rounds is who is the likely candidate to lead the team in the absence of major players. With the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin and others in England for the Test series, the squad that will travel to Sri Lanka for three ODIs and three T20Is will be filled with fringe players and promising youngsters, which adds to the debate of captaincy.

Shikhar Dhawan, based on his experience is being talked about as the man to lead India in Sri Lanka, but former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria feels the command of the team should be given to someone who can be groomed as a future captain for India.

"The Sri Lanka tour is a great opportunity for India to possibly find its next captain and groom him. The choices aren't a lot. In fact, there are only two options. One is Sanju Samson, who has captained Rajasthan Royals in the IPL and looked good behind the stumps as well. The second option is the most senior player, Shikhar Dhawan. He is a senior player in ODIs and T20Is," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

"However, is he a long-term option to lead India in the future? Or Samson has the time and opportunity to improve himself going ahead? Or will Hardik Pandya be captaincy material? All these are tough questions. But as far as I am concerned, I will go with a player who, in the future, can lead India."

Barring Dhawan, Kaneria is most inclined towards Samson as his pick. However, given Samson's failed attempts to cement a permanent place in the Indian team, the board may look beyond the wicketkeeper-batsman, but Kaneria has put his faith behind Samson believing he should be given more opportunities, which may clear the path for him in the time to come. Having said that, Kaneria feels the captaincy duties are likely to be assigned to Dhawan.

"Shikhar Dhawan is likely to get India's captaincy in Sri Lanka. Not Shaw, Samson… but Dhawan. But if it were up to me, I would have to go with Samson. We should be ready, that in future, if Virat is willing to step down as captain, then he should be the next in line. We have to be ready that if Kohli isn't around, we need to groom someone. So I would go with Samson but Dhawan remains a strong contender," the former leg-spinner added.