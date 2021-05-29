There will come a time when Kohli will say 'enough, let him lead the side': Ex-chief selector bats for split captaincy

Former India chairman of selectors Kiran More believes there will come a time when India captain Virat Kohli hands over the reins of at least one format to current white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma. More said a lot of things will be clear after the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the England series, indicating that Kohli might take a call about the shorter formats.

The former India wicketkeeper-batsman said Kohli has learned a lot from legendary India cricketer MS Dhoni and like the double World Cup-winning skipper, he too might ease out the pressure by letting Rohit lead at least in one format.

READ | Only one Indian in Michael Vaughan's three players to watch out for in World Test Championship final

"I think the vision of the board drives these things. I believe Rohit Sharma will get a chance soon. Virat Kohli is a shrewd captain who played under MS Dhoni. How long he wants to captain the ODIs and T20s, he will also think. You will learn a lot more about these decisions after the England tour," More told India TV.

When asked whether split captaincy can work in India, More said captaining in three formats and also performing in them to full potential can become very tiring after a point of time.

"It [Split captaincy] can work in India. What the senior players think about the Indian team's future is very important. With Virat Kohli, captaining three teams isn't that easy plus he has to perform as well. And I give him the credit for it because performing in every format while captaining and winning... but, I think there will be a time when Virat Kohli will say 'Now it's enough, let Rohit lead the side'," said More.

Lauding Kohli as one of the best batsmen going around, More said split captaincy can be healthy for the Indian side.

"That will be very healthy actually. And this is a huge message for Indian cricket which will go on and on for generations. It's about respect that if Rohit Sharma is doing good he should be given a chance. I think Virat Kohli will set a great precedent if he does that. The future will hinge on his decision - how much rest he wants, if he wants to captain the Test team or the ODI team. He's a human too, his mind gets tired also," he concluded.