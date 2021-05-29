Only one Indian in Michael Vaughan's three players to watch out for in World Test Championship final

As the world eagerly awaits the inaugural World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand, things have already started to heat up. Former England captain Michael Vaughan recently backed New Zealand to beat India on the basis of the advantage Kane Williamson's team would have, given they would already have played a couple of Tests against England and be more acclimatized to the conditions than the Indians.

This time around, Vaughan has named the three players he thinks will make the most noise in the WTC final starting June 18 at Southampton's Ageas Bowl. Surprisingly enough, Vaughan did not go for the big names such as Kohli or Williamson or Ashwin but instead picked two youngsters and a veteran to have a great match.

"First is Kyle Jamieson as he's had a magnificent start to his Test career. Next is Rishabh Pant as he's the star of the world game. He has been incredible over the last few months, especially against Australia and England. Next, I'll go with BJ Watling in his swansong as he's been a fantastic servant for New Zealand cricket," Vaughan told CricTracker.

And there's no reason to not believe Vaughan. Rishabh Pant has had a sensational last seven months in international cricket, while Kyle Jamieson has been billed as the next big thing in international cricket. In fact, Jamieson picked up a five-wicket haul in only his second Test for New Zealand, including getting the wicket of Kohli. The WTC final will be BJ Watling's final Test match and rest assured; he would be looking to go out with a bang.

Vaughan touched upon The Hundred, believing it to be a massive success. The inaugural edition of The Hundred will be played in England this summer and the former captain feels its freshness will attract plenty of viewers and fans.

"The Hundred had a lot of criticism. I love T20 cricket; great razzmatazz, but it goes on for too long; there's time-outs; there's too much talking in between balls and it goes on forever. The Hundred is going to be the next big thing in world cricket," Vaughan added.