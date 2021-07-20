India vs Sri Lanka: 'Young Indian team silenced hosts' - Aakash Chopra takes dig at Ranatunga's 'second-string' remark

Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team dismantled Sri Lanka in the first ODI on Sunday, picking up an easy 7-wicket win with an all-round performance. Before the start of the limited-overs series, Lankan legend Arjuna Ranatunga had termed the current Indian team in Sri Lanka as a "second-string".

The former SL captain had slammed the Sri Lanka cricket board for allowing a "second-string" Indian side to tour their country, saying it is an "insult" to the hosts. His comments did not go down too well with numerous experts and pundits and Ranatunga received a lot of flak for his words.

And after India's thunderous win in the first ODI, Aakash Chopra took, took a dig at Ranatunga.

While reviewing the 1st ODI in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, former India batsman Chopra praised India's performance and said that it was a solid response to Ranatunga.

"Did you take it to heart? Arjuna Ranatunga had said that a second-string team had been sent and that it was an insult to them. 262 runs are not that few that you win the match like this by seven wickets and 15 overs are left," Chopra said.

The cricketer-turned commentator lauded India's batting, observing that they changed the atmosphere. He added: "The young Indian team showed how to silence the hosts. The atmosphere has changed a little. The whole way of demolishing, absolutely annihilating the opposition, destructive."

Sri Lanka set the visitors a target of 263 overs. Prithvi Shaw (43 off 24 balls), skipper Shikhar Dhawan (86 not out of 95), and debutant Ishan Kishan (59 off 42) starred in the chase as the 'Men in Blue' conquered the score in just 36.4 overs with seven wickets to spare.

The second ODI will take place on Tuesday, July 20, at the same venue.