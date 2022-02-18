India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Score: Rohit Sharma's men eye series win; Jason Holder likely to return for Windies

India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20: India registered a six-wicket win at the Eden Gardens last Wednesday to take a 1-0 lead, but the hosts suffered another middle-order wobble that allowed the visitors to stage a comeback and threaten to disrupt India's winning momentum. Although India had a calm and composed Suryakumar Yadav at the middle to take the team through, spotlight will be on the middle order once again with Virat Kohli being the cynosure as the Men in Blue eye a series win in Kolkata. For West Indies, the team were choked by the spin combination of Yuzvendra Chahal and young Ravi Bishnoi. With Jason Holder likely to make a comeback for the second T20I, the visitors look to level things up in the series and force a decider.