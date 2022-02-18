India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Score: Rohit Sharma's men eye series win; Jason Holder likely to return for Windies
- India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20: After winning the 1st T20I by 6 wickets, Rohit Sharma's men now eye a series win in Kolkata. Follow Live score and updates of the 2nd T20I between India and West Indies (IND vs WI).
India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20: India registered a six-wicket win at the Eden Gardens last Wednesday to take a 1-0 lead, but the hosts suffered another middle-order wobble that allowed the visitors to stage a comeback and threaten to disrupt India's winning momentum. Although India had a calm and composed Suryakumar Yadav at the middle to take the team through, spotlight will be on the middle order once again with Virat Kohli being the cynosure as the Men in Blue eye a series win in Kolkata. For West Indies, the team were choked by the spin combination of Yuzvendra Chahal and young Ravi Bishnoi. With Jason Holder likely to make a comeback for the second T20I, the visitors look to level things up in the series and force a decider.
Fri, 18 Feb 2022 05:42 PM
A change in Rohit's powerplay approach
Between 2018 and the start of the 2021 T20 World Cup, Rohit scored 752 runs in T20 cricket (including IPL runs) at a strike rate of 122.88 in the powerplay with a boundary percentage if 18.3 and a dot ball percentage of 46.7. However, since the start of the tournament, the Indian skipper scored 235 runs at a strike rate of 171.5 with a boundary percentage of almost 30 and a dot ball percentage of 42.3.
And how has India benefitted from that? Since the 2021 T20 World Cup, the team has a powerplay strike rate of 146.91 which is the most by any team in the format.
Fri, 18 Feb 2022 05:37 PM
The other Iyer made the most of his opportunity
Also a member of the KKR, who was retained by the franchise, Venkatesh Iyer played the role of an opener in the last season following which he broke into the Indian team, where the management sees him as a finisher. He failed to impress the management with his poor return in his maiden T20I series, against New Zealand at home, after after just two opportunities in the ODI series in South Africa, lost his spot in the format. However, he the most of it in the first T20I against West Indies to score an unbeaten 13-ball 24 while he also bowled an over, where he conceded only four runs. Venkatesh will be getting another chance today and will be hoping to make the most it again as India continue their search for a pace-bowling all-rounder.
Fri, 18 Feb 2022 05:26 PM
Rohit Sharma on the Shreyas Iyer issue:
"Someone like Shreyas Iyer is sitting out, very hard on him not making it to playing eleven, but we needed someone to bowl in the middle which is why we couldn't get him in. It's always nice with that kind of competition going around and a lot of the guys are missing out as well. I'm happy to have that kind of challenges rather than not having players available and not in form. We were very clear with Shreyas and we told him we want that option going into the World Cup. Guys do understand what the team wants and all these guys are professionals and they do understand that team comes first" - Rohit after the 1st ODI.
Fri, 18 Feb 2022 05:23 PM
What about Shreyas Iyer?
The newly-announced captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has been pretty unfortunate in missing out on opportunities in the limited-overs format. He did play the ODI series in South Africa, but so far played only one of the four limited-overs game at home against West Indies, and had scored an impressive knock of 80 runs to help the team win the game (3rd ODI).
But Iyer's entry will only happen at the expense of Suryakumar Yadav sitting out and the Mumbai Indians star has been phenomenal in the last couple of games for India.
Fri, 18 Feb 2022 05:17 PM
India likely to make any changes for the 2nd T20I?
There were a light injury concerns pertaining to Deepak Chahar and Venkatesh and hence one between Siraj and Avesh can replace the pacer while India might want to try Shardul in place of the all-rounder or go with Deepak Hooda, who is an all-rounder as well who bowls the off-break delivery.
Fri, 18 Feb 2022 05:07 PM
India won the 1st T20I
Put to bat first, West Indies amassed 157, courtesy of Pooran's 43-ball 61 after the spin pair of Bishnoi and Chahal wreaked havoc, picking three between themselves. Bishnoi, playing his maiden international match for India, was the pick of the bowlers with his 2/17 in four overs. Rohit Sharma then got India off to a blistering start with his 19-ball 40 before a middle-order collapse saw the hosts being reduced from 64/0 to 114/4 in a matter of 7.3 overs. However, a 48-run stand between Suryakumar and Venkatesh helped India revive and chase down the target with seven balls to spare.
Fri, 18 Feb 2022 05:02 PM
