India vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI 2nd T20I live

Published on Aug 01, 2022 09:01 AM IST
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Find out live broadcast and streaming details of IND vs WI 2nd T20I at the Brian Lara Stadium in Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.
India vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI 2nd T20I. (Getty)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Indian Cricket team is so far unbeaten on their tour of the West Indies. With the senior players back in the side, India easily thrashed the hosts by 68 runs in the first match of the five match T20I series. But the Windies in T20Is are a terrific team with some power-hitters and match winners, which could mean that they can bounce back to level the series.

Captain Rohit Sharma announced his return to Team India's T20 Setup with a match-winning 64 run knock off 44 balls that helped the visitors post 190/6, while guys like Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi, who did not play the ODIs, chipped in with impactful contributions. In reply, the WI batsmen couldn't get going and could only manage 122/8 in 20 overs. As West Indies hope to avoid a fifth straight loss to India, it will be interesting to see how they tackle the Indian spinners.

When will the 2nd T20I between India vs West Indies be played?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I will be played on Monday, August 01, 2022.

Where will the 2nd T20I between India vs West Indies be played?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I will be played at Warner Park in St Kitts.

Where will the 2nd T20I between India vs West Indies be played?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I will start at 8:00 PM with the toss taking place half an hour ago at 7:30 PM.

Where will the 2nd T20I between West Indies and India be broadcasted?

The 2nd T20I between West Indies and India will be broadcasted on DD Sports on television.

How to watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I between West Indies and India?

The live streaming of the 2nd T20I between West Indies and India will be available on FanCode. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports.

india vs west indies indian cricket team rohit sharma
