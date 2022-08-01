India vs West Indies 2nd T20 Live Score: Toss scheduled to take place at 10.30pm IST, match delayed by a further hour
- India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I Match Updates: The latest update from the ground is that the toss is scheduled to take place at 10.30pm. Follow live score and updates of IND vs WI 2nd T20I from Basseterre here.
IND vs WI 2nd T20 Live Score Updates: The start of the second T20I had initially been postponed to a 10pm start due to a delay in arrival of players' luggage in St Kitts and Nevis from Trinidad and Tobago, which was the venue for the first match. Just as the scheduled time for toss was arriving, it emerged that the match start has been further delayed to 11pm, which means toss, for now, is scheduled for 10.30pm. India hardly broke a sweat on their way to victory in the first T20I. Defending a target of 191, the India bowlers never let the West Indies off the hook and the hosts were restricted to a total of 122/8 after playing 20 overs. India were buoyed early on by some fantastic batting from Rohit Sharma (64), Dinesh Karthik (41*), helping them post 190/6 in their 20 overs. West Indies had no answer to superb bowling from Arshdeep (2/24), spinners Ravi Bishnoi (2/26) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/22) and were bundled out for 122. Shamarh Brooks scored 20 runs and emerged as the top scorer for his side.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Aug 01, 2022 10:15 PM IST
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I live: India's full squad
Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson
-
Aug 01, 2022 10:04 PM IST
IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live: In case you are wondering why there are no score updates yet…
Just a reminder that this match has been delayed by a total of three hours. The delay was initially two but it has now gone up to three. The reason is not rains, indeed it seems to be quite a good day for cricket in Basseterre, but a delay in the arrival of “significant delays in crucial team luggage” arriving in St Kitts and Nevis.
-
Aug 01, 2022 09:56 PM IST
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I live: Logistical issues
Well this delay comes hot on the heels of news that visa issues has put a cloud of uncertainty on the fourth and fifth T20Is being played in Florida, United States. "Having the games in the Caribbean is not unlikely but efforts are being made to resolve the visa issue," Cricbuzz quoted a source in West Indies cricket as saying. "The initial information was that the players would be handed the US travel documents in St Kitts where the teams have arrived. But there's a chance that the players may have to travel back to Trinidad for the visa documents and from there to the US if they obtain the all-clear."
-
Aug 01, 2022 09:38 PM IST
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: TOSS DELAYED!
Well technically we still are minutes away from the toss, its just that we are just under 60 minutes away from it. The match has been further delayed to a 11pm start and so toss is, for now, scheduled to take place at 10.30pm. We will keep updating you if there are any further delays of course.
-
Aug 01, 2022 09:31 PM IST
India vs West Indies: Minutes away from toss
As stated earlier, chasing is the more preferred option at this venue with the wickets here predominantly aiding the bowlers.
-
Aug 01, 2022 09:26 PM IST
IND vs WI Live: Rohit Sharma's winning streak
Since the end of the T20 World Cup, which is effectively the point when Rohit took over as India's full-time T20 captain, his team have lost just one out of 13 matches that they have played in the shortest format of the game.
-
Aug 01, 2022 09:19 PM IST
India vs West Indies: Weather
We have seen some problems with rain throughout this series but it doesn't look like that will be a problem today. Temperatures should be hovering around 30 degrees as well so a good day for cricket.
-
Aug 01, 2022 09:04 PM IST
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Akeal Hosein
He was probably the only positive that the West Indies could take from that first T20I. He had managed sensational figures of 1/14 and was seemingly popping up everywhere in the field, taking two sensational catches to dismiss Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.
-
Aug 01, 2022 08:56 PM IST
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I live: India's T20I resurgence
There were murmurs of India falling behind in the shortest format of the game after their 2021 T20 World Cup debacle. But India have been on quite a run since the end of that tournament. They have dominated their opponents at home and away from home.
-
Aug 01, 2022 08:39 PM IST
IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live: How West Indies collapsed
They may no longer have the superstars who had made them a two-time T20 World Cup winning side but the West Indies still consist of players who are stars on their own in T20 leagues around the world. However, they all, particularly the batters, fell without making much of an impact. Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell and Shimron Hetmyer were all star batters for their IPL franchises but only Pooran managed a strike rate above 100 in the first T20I.
-
Aug 01, 2022 08:34 PM IST
IND vs WI Live: Changes in spin department for India?
India had gone for Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in the first T20I. Remains to be seen if they will stick with that lineup of if they will look to bring in Kuldeep Yadav or Axar Patel.
-
Aug 01, 2022 08:24 PM IST
India vs West Indies: Warner Park
West Indies first Test and ODI at this venue was against India back in 2006. Chasing is the more preferred option at this venue with the wickets here predominantly aiding the bowlers. West Indies have won six and lost two of the matches they have played at this venue but that won't really matter too much considering how far behind they have looked compared to India throughout this tour.
-
Aug 01, 2022 08:14 PM IST
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Baggage delay
“No kits in St Kitts?” quips Gaurav Kapoor in a tweet which is sure to go viral now. Cricket West Indies was quick to put their hands up in their statement by saying that it was due to “circumstances beyond CWI's control”. We don't know the specifics of the incident and if it was a case of both teams' baggage arriving late or just one of them.
-
Aug 01, 2022 08:06 PM IST
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I live: Hello and welcome!
We should have got underway with the match by now but issues in the arrival of the two teams' luggage in St Kitts and Nevis has led to the game being postponed by two hours. "Due to circumstances beyond CWI's control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad. As a result, today's match T20 match is due to start at 12:30 pm (11:30am Jamaica/10pm India). CWI regrets any inconvenience caused to our valued fans, sponsors, broadcast partners and all other stakeholders," said CWI in a statement. Well, Indian fans will be hoping that they still get to see their team dominating their opponents, as was the case in the first T20I.
