India vs West Indies 2nd T20 Live Score: Toss scheduled to take place at 10.30pm IST, match delayed by a further hour

IND vs WI 2nd T20 Live Score Updates: The start of the second T20I had initially been postponed to a 10pm start due to a delay in arrival of players' luggage in St Kitts and Nevis from Trinidad and Tobago, which was the venue for the first match. Just as the scheduled time for toss was arriving, it emerged that the match start has been further delayed to 11pm, which means toss, for now, is scheduled for 10.30pm. India hardly broke a sweat on their way to victory in the first T20I. Defending a target of 191, the India bowlers never let the West Indies off the hook and the hosts were restricted to a total of 122/8 after playing 20 overs. India were buoyed early on by some fantastic batting from Rohit Sharma (64), Dinesh Karthik (41*), helping them post 190/6 in their 20 overs. West Indies had no answer to superb bowling from Arshdeep (2/24), spinners Ravi Bishnoi (2/26) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/22) and were bundled out for 122. Shamarh Brooks scored 20 runs and emerged as the top scorer for his side.

