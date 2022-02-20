India vs West Indies 3rd T20 Live Score: Avesh Khan debuts as Rohit Sharma and Co. eye clean sweep; Toss at 6:30 PM
- India vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20: Rohit Sharma's IND have a chance to only secure another series whitewash. Avesh Khan is making his debut today. Focus is also on Kolkata weather today as some rain is expected. Follow Live score and Live Updates of the IND vs WI Match Today.
India vs West Indies 3rd T20 Live Score: It's official! Avesh Khan is making his debut today. They handed Kieron Pollard's West Indies a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series and today, at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, Rohit Sharma's India have a chance to replicate this feat in the T20I series. Some rain is expected but let's hope the Kolkata weather today holds up. The last encounter was a nail-biting one and somehow, the hosts managed to pip the T20 giants. The ‘Men in Maroon’ have nothing to lose and the fact they will play for pride makes them all the more dangerous. Hence, expect the final game of this Windies tour to be a cracking contest. Follow Live score and Live Updates of the IND vs WI Match Today.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 20 Feb 2022 06:26 PM
IND vs WI: Rise and shine, Avesh Khan
Here is the man of the moment
-
Sun, 20 Feb 2022 06:24 PM
India vs West Indies: Kieron Pollard approaching landmarks
• 48: Kieron Pollard is 48 runs away from becoming the 2nd highest run-getter in T20Is by surpassing Marlon Samuels’ tally of 1611.
• 100: Kieron Pollard is 1 six away from completing 100 sixes in T20 Internationals and become the 3rd Caribbean cricketer to reach this landmark after Chris Gayle (124) and Evin Lewis (110).
o Pollard will also complete 50 sixes as captain in T20Is for West Indies with 1 six.
• 1000: Kieron Pollard is 58 runs away from completing 1000 runs in away T20Is.
-
Sun, 20 Feb 2022 06:20 PM
India vs West Indies Live Score: BIG NEWS
PACER AVESH KHAN IS MAKING HIS DEBUT TODAY. He receives his maiden cap.
-
Sun, 20 Feb 2022 06:18 PM
Some milestones coming up for Rohit Sharma
If India wins the 3rd T20I, then this will be the first time for India to register whitewash wins in consecutive bilateral T20I series of 3 or more matches. Consecutive whitewash wins in bilateral
Also, Rohit could become the 1st Indian captain and 5th overall to win consecutive bilateral T20I series of 3 or more matches.
• 3: As captain, Rohit Sharma has won 3 whitewash wins in bilateral T20I series of 3 or more matches.
-
Sun, 20 Feb 2022 06:15 PM
India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score: An expensive Shepherd
• Pacer Romario Shepherd made his T20I debut for West Indies in 2020 on the basis of his impressive performances in the Caribbean Premier League 2019 and other T20s.
• However, he has not been able to replicate his T20 form in International T20s. Romario Shepherd's bowling comparison since 2020 T20s Metrics
Notably, Shepherd’s average of 16.38 in domestic T20s and leagues is the 7th best among 256 bowlers who have bowled 50 or more overs.
• Moreover, Shepherd’s economy of 11.09 is the 2nd worst among the 613 bowlers who have bowled 25 or more overs in the international T20s.
-
Sun, 20 Feb 2022 06:12 PM
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Score: Pooran's recipe for success
Reason for Pooran success in this series boils down to the way he has played the spinners, Prior to this T20I series he had scored 58 runs in 6 innings at a strike rate of 118.36 with two dismissals.
• In this current series, Pooran has scored heavily against Y Chahal which accounts 34.15% of his total runs in this series (62/123).
• Pooran vs Indian spinners in this series:
o Vs Chahal- 42 runs in 21 balls (SR 200)
o Vs Bishnoi- 20 runs in 20 balls (SR 100).
• In this series Pooran is striking at 151.22 against Indian spin attack without being dismissed whereas in his T20I career he has a strike rate under 120 and hits a boundary after 8 balls.
-
Sun, 20 Feb 2022 06:09 PM
India vs West Indies 2022: Pooran’s triumph over spin
• West Indies vice-captain has been consistently putting on a show with a bat in this series and is the leading run-getter in the series. Most runs in the T20I series so far:
o Nicholas Pooran-123
o Rovman Powell- 70
o Virat Kohli- 69.
-
Sun, 20 Feb 2022 06:04 PM
India vs West Indies 3rd T20: The big update
The update you've been waiting for
-
Sun, 20 Feb 2022 06:00 PM
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Score: Toss soon
30 minutes to go for the toss. Which side and captain will the coin favour?
-
Sun, 20 Feb 2022 05:59 PM
India vs West Indies 2022: Good news!
Covers are off and the players are not out in the middle for their warm-ups
-
Sun, 20 Feb 2022 05:55 PM
India vs West Indies 3rd T20: Brilliant Bhuvi!
With 29 runs to defend in 2 overs Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a crucial 19th over by dismissing Pooran and gave just 4 runs.
• Kumar who is known for his swing bowling was predominant used in the early part of the innings.
• But if we look at his T20I wickets, 41.81 % of his wicket (23/55) have come in death overs(#16-20).
• It’s the 19th over where he has got most of his T20I wickets-11 wickets.
-
Sun, 20 Feb 2022 05:50 PM
Odds in India's favour and West Indies could face another defeat
With this whitewash victory, India can take the second spot in terms of most whitewash wins in bilateral T20I series of 3 or more matches.
Also, this will be the 3rd whitewash win for India against West Indies in the bilateral T20I series of 3 or more matches.
• On the other hand, it could be the 7th whitewash defeat for West Indies in the format.
Also, Pollard could become the 5th captain of West Indies to face a whitewash defeat in the format.
o Although, West Indies have never been able to avoid the whitewash in the last match of any bilateral T20I series of 3 or more matches.
-
Sun, 20 Feb 2022 05:45 PM
India vs West Indies: Another Whitewash on the cards
Once again, the Indian cricket team is on the verge of another whitewash victory in a bilateral T20I series.
• This will be the consecutive whitewash victory for India in T20Is as they had crushed New Zealand by 3-0 in November 2021.
• This could be India’s 6th whitewash victory in a bilateral T20I series.
Notably, this could be India’s first consecutive whitewash win bilateral T20I series.
-
Sun, 20 Feb 2022 05:40 PM
India vs West Indies Live Score: Venue Insights- Part 2
Best Bowling Figures:
5/22 By Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) Against New
Zealand In 2016.
Highest Partnership:
100 By Rovman Powell And Nicholas Pooran (West Indies) For
3rd Wicket Against India In 2022.
Win Rate Batting First:
40% (4 Won; 6 Lost)
-
Sun, 20 Feb 2022 05:35 PM
India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score: Venue Insights- Part 1
Highest Team Total:
201/5 By Pakistan Against Bangladesh In 2016.
Lowest Team Total:
70/10 By Bangladesh Against New Zealand In 2016.
Highest Individual Score:
85 By Marlon Samuels (West Indies) Against England In 2016.
-
Sun, 20 Feb 2022 05:30 PM
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Score: 1 hour to toss
1 hour to go for the toss at Eden Gardens. Can Rohit Sharma toss the coin in his favour?
-
Sun, 20 Feb 2022 05:25 PM
India vs West Indies 2022: Ishan Kishan demotion
Should Ruturaj Gaikwad play, he is expected to open alongside Rohit Sharma. This could mean that Ishan Kishan could be slipped to no.3
-
Sun, 20 Feb 2022 05:20 PM
India vs West Indies 3rd T20: Rohit Shamra- the Test captain
Ahead of the final game of this series, the BCCI announced the appointment of Rohit Sharma as the Test captain. He is now the men's team leader in all three formats. Huge couple of years coming up for him
-
Sun, 20 Feb 2022 05:15 PM
IND vs WI: Chance for Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad
As per reports, Kohli and Pant's absence is likely to allow Rohit Sharma and the management to give Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad a run
-
Sun, 20 Feb 2022 05:10 PM
India vs West Indies: No Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli were allowed to leave the bio-bubble ahead of the third T20I. They have also been rested for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka
-
Sun, 20 Feb 2022 05:05 PM
India vs West Indies Live Score: Rain, rain go away
Some rain is expected to hit the Eden Gardens during the match today. Currently, the temperature is lingering around 25 degrees Celcius and there is 53% chance.
-
Sun, 20 Feb 2022 05:00 PM
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Score
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the 3rd and final T20I between India and West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Since two star players have already left the bio-bubble, Rohit Sharma and the management would be looking to rotate the squad. Some rain is expected today but let's hope it doesn't hamper the game too much. Can India pull off another clean sweep? Stay with me, Shivansh Gupta, as we watch the action unfold before our very eyes.