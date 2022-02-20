India vs West Indies 3rd T20 Live Score: Avesh Khan debuts as Rohit Sharma and Co. eye clean sweep; Toss at 6:30 PM

India vs West Indies 3rd T20 Live Score: It's official! Avesh Khan is making his debut today. They handed Kieron Pollard's West Indies a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series and today, at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, Rohit Sharma's India have a chance to replicate this feat in the T20I series. Some rain is expected but let's hope the Kolkata weather today holds up. The last encounter was a nail-biting one and somehow, the hosts managed to pip the T20 giants. The ‘Men in Maroon’ have nothing to lose and the fact they will play for pride makes them all the more dangerous. Hence, expect the final game of this Windies tour to be a cracking contest. Follow Live score and Live Updates of the IND vs WI Match Today.