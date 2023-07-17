A Shubman Gill reset with immense possibilities

None of these problems should be insurmountable for a player of Gill’s calibre. If he can find consistency in this format, he should be able to forge a career just as rewarding as his illustrious predecessors at No.3.

He can certainly move the game forward but will have to tighten his game against pace as well as spin for sustained success at Test level. Where pacers are concerned, he has had disconcerting trouble against the incoming delivery in particular. Which is why he averages a modest 31.82 against them. He has had his problems against left-arm spinners too as seven dismissals in 31 innings illustrate.

“He will surely do well for India at No.3. He has that game. He can take time and play. And he is a stroke player as well who can move the game forward. Having a batter like that at No.3 will be extremely advantageous.”

By stepping into the coveted No.3 spot, Gill is tasked with following in the mighty footsteps of Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara, two batters who made that position their own by sheer determination and a rock-solid defence. Gill is not in their mould, and is likely to lend a different dimension to the role as India embark on a phase of Test transition. As a batter whose first instinct is to attack, he is likely to counterpunch when an early wicket falls rather than soak in the pressure and play the waiting game. That’s what India are looking for, said Rathour.

“In Test cricket too, he has scored runs. Sometimes, it takes a little bit of extra time in one format. He is taking time. He has that time. I have no doubt that he is the future of Indian batting. He will play for India for many years in all three formats. The good thing is there is no shortage of hard work. He is thinking a lot about his game and working on things. Along with potential, he has the temperament too.”

Rathour doesn't hesitate though in projecting Gill as the future of Indian batting across formats. “There is a lot of potential. He has reached that potential as well in other formats,” said the former India opener, who has tracked the youngster’s career from his time in Punjab.

So far, Gill’s Test numbers don’t do justice to the talent on view. With 927 runs in 17 Tests at an average under 32, he hasn’t quite hit his stride in white flannels like he has in white-ball cricket – he averages 65.55 in 24 ODIs and 40.4 in six T20Is.

“According to him, he has batted at No.3 or 4 in first-class cricket and for India A. He feels his real position in the longer format is there,” India batting coach Vikram Rathour said on Sunday, ahead of this week’s second Test.

In his 16 Tests before the Dominica Test, Gill had batted at No.3 only once — in the second innings of the second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai in 2021. That only because he couldn’t open due to blows received while fielding. Yet, it had been anticipated that the 23-year-old would eventually move to No.3 or 4. He may not have expected the opportunity to come so soon, but the onus is now on him to make the most of it.

Gill doesn’t seem to mind, having batted mostly at No.3 in his formative years, including at the victorious 2018 U-19 World Cup where he was Player-of-the-Tournament with 372 runs in five innings.

It is a situation Gill has willingly taken on, the opener volunteering to drop to No.3 to start a new chapter in his Test career. Once it was clear Jaiswal – a specialist opener – was in line to make his debut, one of Sharma, Jaiswal or Gill had to bat at No.3. The selectors, of course, didn’t use the opportunity to see how Gill and Jaiswal combine as an opening partnership by not resting Sharma — at 36, the skipper is in the final stretch of his career — for this series.

Gill’s initiation as India’s regular No.3 in Tests illustrated one of the many challenges of occupying the position. You may have to wait an eternity for your turn as the openers pile on the runs, like debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma did against a docile bowling attack, or face even the first legal delivery of the innings against a challenging attack on a challenging surface.

In the first Test at Windsor Park in Dominica, Shubman Gill had to wait over five hours for his turn to bat. And when it finally came, he lasted a mere 12 minutes at the crease before being dismissed for six runs by West Indies left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican.

In the first Test at Windsor Park in Dominica, Shubman Gill had to wait over five hours for his turn to bat. And when it finally came, he lasted a mere 12 minutes at the crease before being dismissed for six runs by West Indies left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican.

Dravid, Pujara shadow

