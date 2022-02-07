‘Has little or no faith’: Aakash Chopra takes dig at ‘management’ for not bowling 26-year-old in 1st ODI vs WI

Rohit Sharma-led India kicked-off the ODI series against West Indies on a perfect note, sealing a six-wicket win in the series opener in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The hosts were brilliant in both the departments of the game as they first bundled out West Indies for 176 and completed the run-chase in just 28 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal was the star performer from the Indian camp and was also named player of the match for his 4/49 in 9.5 overs. However, former India Test opener Aakash Chopra was not pleased with the team's tactics, claiming the management is not showing faith in the bowling abilities of the newcomers, taking the example of IPL sensation Venkatesh Iyer and debutant Deepak Hooda.

Hooda, who made his international debut, has shown in the past that he can slip in few quick overs in the middle. While his services with the ball was not required, the 26-year-old ensured he chipped in with the bat. The debutant stitched an unbeaten 62-run match winning stand with Suryakumar Yadav to guide India home.

Meanwhile, Iyer too was used as an all-round prospect by IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. However, he was hardly utilised with the ball in the three-match ODIs against South Africa, which India lost 0-3.

The 27-year-old didn't bowl in the first ODI and rolled his arms for just four overs in the second before being dropped for the third encounter.

A section of fans were not impressed with Chopra's statement, with one claiming that there was no requirement of a sixth bowler in the series opener in Ahmedabad.

Chopra was quick to react and stated it is: “Best time to try new options is when there’s little or no pressure.”

India will now take on West Indies in the second ODI at the same venue on Wednesday.