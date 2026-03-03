India vs West Indies breaks streaming records, leaves behind one of Indian cricket’s biggest wins in history: ICC

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has already hit new digital milestones before the knockout stage has even started. The governing body has reported that the ongoing edition has surpassed engagement records across the ICC.tv and ICC social media platforms. In a recent update, the event was described as being on course to become the most digitally engaged and globally accessible ICC event in history. Shimron Hetmyer hugs Sanju Samson. (Hindustan Times)

Hosted in India and Sri Lanka, the tournament featured 20 teams and is now down to the final four: India, England, South Africa and New Zealand. As reported by ICC, the surge has been driven by record concurrent streaming, higher watch times and growth in non-traditional markets.

Records broken before knockouts ICC said the tournament hit a new concurrent streaming record on ICC.tv during India’s win over West Indies, a match that sealed the remaining semi-final spot. The previous peak had come during the T20 World Cup final in 2024.

The governing body also said that, even with knockouts still to be played, the 2026 edition has already gone past the entire 2024 T20 World Cup in total users and total minutes watched on ICC.tv. Compared to the same stage of the 2024 event, unique users are up 28% and total playtime is up 56%.

10 billion social video views ICC said the ongoing edition has crossed 10 billion video views across its social media platforms and is on track to go beyond the 16 billion record set in 2024. It also highlighted a rise in average watch time per unique user, which it said has increased to 58 minutes in this edition of the tournament. ICC compared that with 47 minutes at the end of the Super 8 stage in the 2024 event.

The ICC update also said three of the top five streams in the tournament have been non-English feeds, with ICC.tv offering broadcasts in Hindi, Urdu, Nepali, Japanese and Bahasa Indonesia. It said this language accessibility helped build a connection with viewers across different cricketing communities.

The strongest percentage growth has come from non-traditional markets, which have recorded a 69% increase in users. Germany was listed at a 150% rise in unique users from 2024, followed by Italy at 136%, while Japan and South Korea were each said to have delivered growth of more than 100% across both views and unique users.

ICC said these trends reflect progress towards its stated ambition of delivering the most global and accessible event, pointing to record concurrent audiences, higher average watch times, and a larger share of users and views from non-traditional territories.