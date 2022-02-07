Jason Holder becomes 5th West Indies player to achieve massive feat; joins Sir Viv Richards, Chris Gayle in elite list

On a day when most of the West Indies batters failed to last long against the Indian attack, Jason Holder stood tall, ensuring his side posted a respectable total in the first ODI in Ahmedabad. The all-rounder scored 57 off 71 balls as West Indies managed 176 on the board before running out of wickets in 43.5 overs.

Holder's efforts were not enough as the Kieron Pollard-led Windies unit faced a crushing six-wicket defeat, but the tall Windies cricketer became a part of an elite company, which features Sir Viv Richards at the top.

Holder became the fifth Windies cricketer to have over 2000 runs and 100 wickets in the 50-over format.

While Richards was the first to achieve the feat among his countrymen, the list features Carl Hooper, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo.

Holder, however, didn't get to complete his 10-over quota in the first ODI on Sunday as India chased down the 177-run target in just 28 overs for the loss of four wickets.

The Windies all-rounder in the recent T20I series against England had scalped four wickets in four deliveries to help his side secure a 17-run win in the final T20I in Barbados.