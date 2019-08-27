India vs West Indies: ‘Like Holding, like Marshall’ - Jasprit Bumrah draws massive praise from West Indies legends

cricket

Back in England, Jasprit Bumrah ran up, Keaton Jennings was on strike and the fast bowler, who has made the in-swinger, to right-handers his own, hurled in a booming out-swinger. So shocked was Jennings with this delivery, that he wanted to leave the ball and then wanted to offer a bat to it, the ball has swooped in and thudded into the pads. Bumrah had unleashed his new delivery and this weapon was out in its full glory in Antigua as he sliced through West Indies batting.

He was running in from the Andy Roberts end and was leaving a trail behind him. Roberts was watching and as per Indian Express, the legend remarked, “ “Perfect length. You can’t get better than his. The chap is very good. He is hitting the right areas straightaway. Not too many do that…”.

Bumrah was not done yet, he kept charging in, he kept hammering away at a length and getting the ball swirl away. Speaking at the end of the match, the fast-bowler remarked, “the conditions were perfect for outswing, there was a good breeze blowing and I was planning to hit the right areas,”

He continued on his merry way - after accounting for Kraigg Brathwaite, Bumrah smashed the stumps of John Campbell and Roberts was all excited and even drew parallels with Michael Holding. “That’s a brute. You can’t do anything against. Just bad luck. Was the kind of ball Michael (Holding) used to bowl back in our days. And later Malcolm Marshall. This is a serious ball and can get the best batsmen out,” he said as per Indian Express.

For all its current mess, West Indies cricket has always loved fast bowling. They accept fast-bowlers, irrespective of nationality, and dissect them in every possible way. Hence, when the right-hander was whipping up a storm, Curtly Ambrose said that he reminded them of his own days.

“At times, he rekindles memories of our prime. The pace, aggression, the hostility, the craft. The way he outclasses the batsmen, the way he out-thinks them. He could have been one of us, he’s so complete a bowler that he could have played in any era,” said Ambrose to Indian Express.

So when the West Indies batting were being strewn all over the place, the crowd was not too bothered, they were enjoying Bumrah rekindle the fire.

