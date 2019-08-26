India vs West Indies 1st Test: India Report Card - Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma star, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal put on a flop show

cricket

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:55 IST

The Indian cricket team pulled off a stunning 318-run win in the first Test against West Indies in Antigua. The Virat Kohli-led side took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, their first in the ongoing cycle of ICC Test Championship. For the visitors, the seamers duo of Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah were on point in the bowling attack, as they both picked up a fifer in the match. While the former took eight wickets in the first Test, Bumrah picked up six scalps. The returning vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was the hero for the side, as he scored 81 runs in the first innings, and then followed it up with a ton in the second innings.

Here is a look at how Indian players performed in the 1st Test against West Indies in Antigua:

KL Rahul - 5/10, Verdict: Average

With the likes of Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw knocking on doors to become long-time options for India as openers in Test cricket, KL Rahul has a lot to prove. The Karnataka batsman got the starts in both the innings, but failed to convert them into big ones. He was dismissed for 44 in the first innings and then was cleaned up for 38 in the second innings. He might get another chance in the series, but needs one big innings to instil confidence in the selectors.

Mayank Agarwal - 2/10, Verdict: Poor

Mayank Agarwal had a poor outing in Antigua, as he failed to get runs on the board in the first Test. The right-handed batsman was dismissed for just 5 runs in the first innings,and then could only score 16 in the second. He has received a chance after a long time, and needs to do more to remain in the selector’s radar.

Cheteshwar Pujara - 2/10, Verdict: Poor

Cheteshwhar Pujara had a rare poor outing, as he could only score a total of 27 runs in the two innings. He only faced 66 balls in the match, and he looked out of touch. But he will still continue to be India’s first-pick in the longest format.

Virat Kohli - 6/10, Verdict: Good

Virat Kohli played a skipper’s knock in the second innings, and he stitched a 106-run stand with Ajinkya Rahane in the second innings, which allowed India to put on a mammoth total of 419 for the hosts to chase. His decisions as captain were also on point in the match.

Ajinkya Rahane - 10/10, Verdict: Excellent

Ajinkya Rahane was the star of the batting order for India. Returning to the side, after being ignored for the World Cup, the batsman struck a fighting 81 in the first innings and then struck a ton in the second innings. If the batsman returns to his best, it will provide India a solid option in the middle-order.

Rishabh Pant - 2/10, Verdict: Poor

Rishabh Pant needs to do more with the bat. He did not get too many runs on the board in the limited-overs series, and now he failed in the longest format as well. Might get another chance in the second Test, but Wriddhiman Saha is knocking on doors.

Hanuma Vihari - 7/10, Verdict: Good

Hanuma Vihari has shown tremendous potential in the match, and he is slowly rising among the ranks to become a trusted option for India in the middle-order. A good partnership with Rahane in the first innings, and a 93-run innings in the second innings, shows he can bat in tough conditions.

Ravindra Jadeja - 8/10, Verdict: Good

Ravindra Jadeja was picked in place of R Ashwin and repaid the faith of selectors by putting up-an allround performance in the first innings. He is slowly becoming India’s new bowling allrounder option, which might place him higher over Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in the selectors’ radar.

Mohammed Shami - 6/10, Verdict: Good

Mohammed Shami had a good outing as well, as he picked up four wickets in the match. He was essentially lethal in the second innings, when he returned with a couple wickets in just five overs.

Ishant Sharma - 10/10, Verdict: Excellent

It has been a tremendous return to the team for Ishant Sharma since last year. The seamer, once again, proved to be India’s best bowler, as he picked up 8 wickets in the match.

Jasprit Bumrah - 9/10, Verdict: Excellent

Jasprit Bumrah picked up a five-wicket haul in the second innings as India bowled out the opponents for 100 to win the match by 318 runs. The right-armer looked a bit stiff in the first innings, but regained confidence immediately in the second innings. He is the spearhead of India’s bowling attack at the moment.

