India vs West Indies: Kedar Jadhav left stunned after exclusion from ODI squad

All-rounder Kedar Jadhav’s non-selection for the first two ODIs against West Indies was due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the Asia Cup final against Bangladesh last month. However, he was called up at the last moment to play a Deodhar Trophy game for India A against India C in New Delhi on Thursday -- the day the team was announced for the last three ODIs against Jason Holder’s side.

Jadhav was surprised when told by journalists that he wasn’t in the 15-member squad, which was named while the Deodhar match was still on. The 33-year-old, who has played 46 ODIs, hinted that he may talk to the selectors to find out why he has been excluded.

“Rehabilitation was good. Everything’s fine as of now. I cleared all the fitness tests; I was cleared match fit, which is why I was playing here,” said Jadhav, who scored 41 off 25 balls and returned 0/41 off five overs bowling spin.

He added: “I didn’t know (he was not selected). Obviously, I have to see why they have not picked me.”

READ: ‘No over-speeding challan’ for Virat Kohli, says Mumbai Police in viral tweet

It hasn’t been a great year for Jadhav. After guiding Chennai Super Kings to a thrilling win in the opening game of IPL 2018, he was sidelined due to a hamstring injury. Jadhav missed the ODIs and T20Is in Ireland and England before making a return in the Asia Cup.

While he didn’t get to bat much as the top-order comprising Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Ambati Rayudu scored most of the runs, Jadhav took six wickets in as many games and scored the winning runs in the final. Forced off the field due to a hamstring problem while batting, he returned and finish the job.

“When you are in good form and get injured, it does hurt. Because when you make a comeback, it’s about starting from zero. It takes a lot of hard work. But I know it’s all about staying optimistic and doing your best.

“I will be gearing up for the first game (Ranji Trophy). Let’s see how things go from there.”

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 20:17 IST