‘No over-speeding challan’ for Virat Kohli, says Mumbai Police in viral tweet

Virat Kohli has been dominating headlines with his consecutive centuries against West Indies in the ongoing ODI series and Mumbai Police also joined the bandwagon in congratulating the Indian skipper on his brilliant feat.

“No over-speeding challan here, just accolades & best wishes for more @imVkohli ! Many congratulations on your amazing feat!,” read a tweet posted on Mumbai Police’s official Twitter handle.

No over-speeding challan here, just accolades & best wishes for more @imVkohli ! Many congratulations on your amazing feat! pic.twitter.com/JOytK0YfK2 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 24, 2018

The tweet quickly went viral and garnered more than 350 retweets and nearly 2,000 likes.

Kohli reached the 10,000-run mark in the 50-over format in style with 157 not out from 129 balls in the second encounter in Visakhapatnam. Earlier, he scored 140 in India’s series-opening eight-wicket victory.

The 29-year-old surpassed fellow Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who first crossed the 10,000-run mark in 259 innings in 2001.

READ: Virat Kohli in 2018 - Numbers show Indian skipper’s superhuman side

Kohli, playing his 213th ODI, went on to score 157 off 129 deliveries to register his 37th ODI century since making his debut against Sri Lanka in 2008.

He reached the 10,000 milestone with a single off spinner Ashley Nurse, then hit Marlon Samuels for a boundary to get his second successive ton of the five-match series.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 16:35 IST