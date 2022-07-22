India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan's young IND look to shine against beleaguered WI
- India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI Match Updates: Shikhar Dhawan's side maybe devoid of some of their biggest stars but they still start as outright favourites in the three-match series. Catch IND vs WI live updates here.
India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI Match Updates: India maybe going into the three-match ODI series against the West Indies with essentially a team of reserves but they remain the outright favourites to win it. Fresh from a 2-1 series triumph in England, the Indians have opted to rest regular captain Rohit Sharma, key batsman Virat Kohli, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for this assignment. The stars' absence has presented an opportunity for eager fringe players to shine at the expense of a team that was swept 3-0 by Bangladesh in Guyana last week. West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran complained about both the quality of pitches against the Bangladeshis at Providence and the early start time which he felt conspired to favour the team bowling first too heavily for there to be an even contest. That speculation overlooks the reality that the two-time former World Cup winners have been consistently poor in the 50 overs-per-side format for several years.
Follow all the updates here:
Fri, 22 Jul 2022 05:47 PM
IND vs WI Live score: Gill or Gaikwad?
Shubman Gill could be opening the innings with Shikhar Dhawan today. However, there have been a few calls for Ruturaj Gaikwad to play in that position. Gill has more experience than Gaikwad, with the latter having somewhat struggled to convert his IPL form to international cricket. But the Maharashtra batter is highly rated and has only played a handful of T20I matches. It will be interesting to see who walks out with the captain.
Fri, 22 Jul 2022 05:34 PM
Indian vs West Indies live score: The last time an ODI was played at the Queen's Park Oval
It has been three years since this stadium hosted an international game and the last match, incidentally was also an ODI between India and the West Indies. India won that match by six wickets, with Virat Kohli scoring an unbeaten 114. It was his second consecutive century that series but, he hasn't score an ODI century since.
Fri, 22 Jul 2022 05:25 PM
IND vs WI Live: Shikhar Dhawan returns as captain
Dhawan was first made captain of this second string Indian team in July last year, which was also the first time the Indian senior team split into two. While the Test team was in England getting ready for their Test series in the country, the ODI and T20I players played in Sri Lanka under Dhawan. This time, though, Dhawan will be captain for only three matches, after with Rohit Sharma and the rest of the top tier Indian players return for the five-match T20I series.
Fri, 22 Jul 2022 05:16 PM
IND vs WI Live score: West Indies' ODI struggles
The last time West Indies won a bilateral ODI series against India was in May 2006, with India having won 11 series since. In their recent matches, West Indies have hardly managed to bat the full 50 overs but the return of Jason Holder to the squad instills some much needed experience.
Fri, 22 Jul 2022 05:08 PM
India vs West Indies Live updates: Hello and welcome!
Shikhar Dhawan leads a young Indian team once again, albeit not for an entire tour this time but just part of it. India's biggest stars will return for the subsequent five-match T20I series against the West Indies but for now, it is the young guns’ time to shine.