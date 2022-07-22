India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan's young IND look to shine against beleaguered WI

India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI Match Updates: India maybe going into the three-match ODI series against the West Indies with essentially a team of reserves but they remain the outright favourites to win it. Fresh from a 2-1 series triumph in England, the Indians have opted to rest regular captain Rohit Sharma, key batsman Virat Kohli, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for this assignment. The stars' absence has presented an opportunity for eager fringe players to shine at the expense of a team that was swept 3-0 by Bangladesh in Guyana last week. West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran complained about both the quality of pitches against the Bangladeshis at Providence and the early start time which he felt conspired to favour the team bowling first too heavily for there to be an even contest. That speculation overlooks the reality that the two-time former World Cup winners have been consistently poor in the 50 overs-per-side format for several years.