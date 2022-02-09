India vs West Indies Live Score 2nd ODI: Focus on Kohli's 100th ODI at home, KL Rahul in IND vs WI contest; Toss at 1 PM

India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd ODI: Focus on returning KL Rahul as we await the toss at 1 PM. India were clinical and they were ruthless and that is why they find themselves with a golden chance of taking an unassailable lead in the three-match ODI series against Kieron Pollard-led West Indies. Rohit Sharma and Co. pocketed the first contest with a six-wicket win despite suffering a Covid-19 outbreak. Three days later with a few more additions to the squad, the ‘Men in Blue’ looked poised to seal their first bilateral series win in 2022. Moreover, this is Virat Kohli's 100th ODI on home soil. The only change in the playing XI is most likely to be the return of vice-captain KL Rahul, who may replace Ishan Kishan at the top. Other than that, the side looks more or less settled. Now, the onus is on the Windies team to show some fight. Can they do it? Follow IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Score and Updates from Ahmedabad.