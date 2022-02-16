India vs West Indies Live Score 1st T20: IND opt to field; Ravi Bishnoi makes debut
- India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma has won the toss and IND have opted to bowl first against Kieron Pollard's WI. Ravi Bishnoi is making debut. Follow IND vs WI Live Score and Updates from Kolkata.
India vs West Indies Live Updates: The toss is about to take place but we have received the news that Ravi Bishnoi is going to make his debut! We had the India vs West Indies ODI series followed by the frenzy of the IPL 2022 Auction. Now that it's over, we shift the focus back on the ‘Men in Blue’ as they lock horns with Windies, led by Kieron Pollard, at Kolkata's Eden Garden. Rohit Sharma will lead his troops in the 1st T20I after guiding them to a 3-0 whitewash in the 50-over format. Moreover, eyes will be on India's vice-captain for this series, Rishabh Pant. Virat Kohli's form and the team composition are also going to garner a lot of attention. Let's not forget, the ‘Men in Maroon’ are coming into this T20 series on the back of an impressive series win against England back home. Follow IND vs WI Live Score and Live Updates from Kolkata.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 06:31 PM
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live: TOSS UPDATE
INDIA HAVE WON THE TOSS AND OPTED TO FIELD FIRST
-
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 06:28 PM
IND vs WI: 2 minutes to toss
2 minutes to go for the toss. Will Rohit Sharma's impressive form continue?
-
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 06:26 PM
India vs West Indies: Upcoming milestone for debutant Ravi Bishnoi
Ravi Bishnoi is 1 wicket away from completing 50 wickets across T20s.
-
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 06:24 PM
WE HAVE A DEBUT- Welcome Ravi Bishnoi
Ravi Bishnoi will play his first game for India today
-
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 06:22 PM
India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score: India's predicted XI
India predicted XI for 1st T20I: 1 Rohit Sharma (captain), 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), 5 Suryakumar Yadav, 6 Shreyas Iyer, 7 Deepak Chahar, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Mohammed Siraj
-
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 06:21 PM
India vs West Indies Live Updates: more records for Pollard
Kieron Pollard is 2 sixes away from completing 100 sixes in T20 Internationals and become the 3rd Caribbean cricketer to reach this landmark after Chris Gayle (124) and Evin Lewis (110).
o Pollard will also complete 50 sixes as captain in T20Is for West Indies with 2 sixes.
• Kieron Pollard is 85 runs away from completing 1000 runs in away T20Is.
-
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 06:18 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20: Records approaching for both captains
Rohit Sharma has smashed 29 sixes vs WI, he needs 6 more sixes to have most 6s smashed by a batsman against any team. Aaron Finch vs England and Hazratullah Zazai vs Ireland has smashed 34 sixes respectively in T20Is.
Kieron Pollard is 75 runs away from becoming the 2nd highest run-getter in T20Is by surpassing Marlon Samuels’ tally of 1611.
-
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 06:16 PM
IND vs WI Live: Eden Gardens, Team India's fortress
100%: India have won their last 3 T20Is played at Kolkata since 2016.
o Their only defeat at Kolkata came in 2011 at the hands of England.
-
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 06:14 PM
IND vs WI Live Score: Some milestones to watch out for
Virat Kohli is 73 runs away from becoming the highest run-getter in T20Is by surpassing Martin Guptill’s tally of 3299.
-
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 06:12 PM
India vs West Indies Live Score: More on Indian openers in T20Is
Since 2021, India’s opening pair has scored 7 fifty-plus stand in 16 T20Is with innings/50+ stand after 2 innings which is the best among all the full-time member teams.
o IND’s opening pair average 45.12 which is 2nd best among all the full-time member teams.
The last time when Indian team played WI, it was again Rahul and Rohit’s pair who put on 135 runs stand at Mumbai,2019.
o Three of the top 4 Indian batters KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli went on to score 50s.
• India’s opening stand average 38.93 which is 2nd best for them against a team with min.10 matches.
-
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 06:09 PM
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live: Indian Opener going strong!
Indian team will be playing their 1st T20I in this year in the last 6 T20I match Indian opener have put on fifty plus stand.
Rohit Sharma has been involved in all of them
With 6 consecutive 50+ stand India has most instances to have done this the most time among all the Full Member teams in T20Is.
-
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 06:08 PM
India vs West Indies 1st T20: Holder needs to prove his worth!
• Jason Holder finished the ODI series on a high note by claiming a 4-fer in the 3rd ODI.
• With 25 wickets in the in just 15 innings Jason Holder is the leading wicket taker in T20Is for West Indies since 2021.
o 65% of his total T20I wickets have come in the last two years.
o Holder’s bowling average has improved by 60% since 2021.
o In 15 innings thrice he has picked 4+ wickets in T20Is since 2021.
-
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 06:06 PM
India vs West Indies Live
Although India will enter this series on the back of a whitewash win over New Zealand in 2021.
o While West Indies will play in India on the back of a home series win over England and a whitewash defeat at the hands of Pakistan in Pakistan.
• Another notable factor between India and West Indies in T20Is since 2021 has been batting first and second.
• India have not lost any matches while chasing, West Indies have done well when batted first.
-
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 06:04 PM
IND vs WI: Clash of wounded T20 giants
After the completion of the T20 World Cup 2021, both India and West Indies had their share of wounds.
• Defending champions West Indies could not win more than 1 match in the Super 12 stage, while India failed to keep their chances alive for the semis after losing first 2 matches in the super 12 stage.
• Notably, both the teams have been good in bilateral T20Is as compared to multi-team tournaments in the format since 2021.
-
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 06:02 PM
India vs West Indies: Team India are ready
Are you? We being soon! This is going to be a cracker
-
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 05:59 PM
India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score: Toss coming up very soon
#INDvWI
30 minutes to go for the toss. Which captain and side will the coin favour?
Time to take a guess!
-
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 05:57 PM
India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score: Will Kolkata continue to be spin friendly?
The first T20I of the series will be played at iconic stadium of Kolkata.
• This will be the 9th T20I at the venue and 5th for India.
• 7 out of the 8 T20Is at the stadium have played since 2016.
• However, it is the spinners who have dominated at the venue as compared to the pacers.
Although, it is a pacer who has taken a 5-wicket haul at Kolkata in T20Is.
-
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 05:55 PM
India vs West Indies Live Updates: Eden Gardens, Kolkata- Venue Insights (Part 2)
Best Bowling Figures:
5/22 By Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) Against New Zealand In 2016.
Highest Partnership:
95 By Mohammad Hafeez And Ahmed Shehzad (Pakistan) For 2nd Wicket Against Bangladesh In 2016.
Win Rate Batting First:
37.5% (3 Won; 5 Lost)
-
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 05:53 PM
Eden Gardens, Kolkata- Venue Insights
Highest Team Total:
70/10 By Bangladesh Against New Zealand In 2016.
Lowest Team Total:
201/5 By Pakistan Against Bangladesh In 2016.
Highest Individual Score:
85 By Marlon Samuels (West Indies) Against England In 2016.
-
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 05:51 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20: Previous meeting
India have won all 5 of their previous meetings:
India beat West Indies by 67 runs, West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019
West Indies beat India by 8 wickets, West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019
India beat West Indies by 6 wickets, West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019
India beat West Indies by 7 wickets, India in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019
India beat West Indies by 22 runs (D/L method), India in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019
-
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 05:49 PM
IND vs WI Live: Head-to-head record
The two teams have played a total of 17 matches so far.
IND wins-10
WI wins- 6
N/R-1
-
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 05:46 PM
IND vs WI Live Score: India no less
While the Windies are a force to be reckoned with, the ‘Men in Blue’ are no less. They are currently on an unbeaten run and last blanked NZ at home in a three-match T20I series
-
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 05:43 PM
India vs West Indies Live Score: Windies battered but dangerous
West Indies may have lost the ODI series but the same set of men become a formidable unit when it comes to T20Is. The ‘Men in Maroon’ make for a powerful team in this format and their recent 3-2 T20I series triumph against England bears testament.
-
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 05:40 PM
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live: Watch out for Ishan Kishan
Now that KL Rahul has been ruled out of the series and the fact that Ishan Kishan opened in the 1st game, he is likely to return to the top.
Especially after his mega auction paycheck, which reads INR 15.25 crore
-
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 05:35 PM
India vs West Indies 1st T20: Suryakumar Yadav likely
Considering the versatility in Suryakumar Yadav's game and the fact that he was the top-scorer in the ODI series gone by, he could be preferred.
Even Ajit Agarkar is in favour of the same. (READ FULL STORY)
-
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 05:30 PM
India vs West Indies Live Score: But will Iyer get picked?
Shreyas Iyer, after recovering from Covid-19, featured in the final ODI. He scored an impressive 80 at a time team India lost three quick wickets.
He will be in contention for the no.5 spot but he is up against a tough contender in Suryakumar Yadav
-
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 05:25 PM
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live: Shreyas Iyer's February gets better
Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as Kolkata Knight Riders' captain four days after he was picked up by the 2-time champions for a whopping INR 12.25 crore.
-
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 05:20 PM
India vs West Indies 1st T20: Leave Kohli alone, says Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma addressed the press conference yesterday and as expected, there were several questions on Virat Kohli's form. An irritated Rohit Sharma gave a stern reply. READ THE FULL STORY HERE to check it out
-
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 05:15 PM
India vs West Indies Live: Virat Kohli, the centre of attention yet again
Cometh a Team India series, cometh the headlines surrounding Virat Kohli. It's not easy to be Kohli as he is under constant headlines. The spotlight is brighter all the more after Kohli's run in the ODI series, where he scored 26 runs in 3 matches.
-
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 05:10 PM
IND vs WI: Rishabh Pant- Rohit Sharma's deputy for this series
Rishabh Pant is going to be the vice-captain for this series as usual deputy in KL Rahul will be missing from action due to a hamstring injury.
KL Rahul missed the first game due to personal reasons, scored 49 in the second ODI, and then missed the third match in Ahmedabad
-
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 05:05 PM
India vs West Indies: Continued domination the aim
Rohit Sharma's troops were quite clinical in the ODI series. They were not perfect but repeated errors by Windies and some good cricket from the hosts meant India swept the series clean. Can they get off to a winning start today?
-
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 05:00 PM
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the 1st T20I between India and West Indies being held at the Eden Gardens at Kolkata. Captained by Rohit Sharma, Team India would look to continue their domination on this bilateral tour after clean-sweeping the ODI series 3-0. Windies are a great T20 side and that is why this series is absolutely unmissable. So, ladies and gents, strap in. This is Shivansh Gupta and I will be taking you through the proceedings today.