India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Can Jaiswal score big on debut? Focus on Gill, Kohli too
- India vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test Day 2: Follow live score, latest updates and scorecard of IND vs WI cricket match, at the Windsor Park Dominica.
India vs West Indies Live Score Latest Updates, 1st Test Day 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal (40*) and Rohit Sharma (30*) will resume batting as India take on West Indies on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test match at the Windsor Park in Dominica today. In response to West Indies' first innings total of 150, India reached 80/0 at Stumps on Day 1 and trail by 70 runs with Jaiswal and Rohit building a steady opening partnership. Earlier, R Ashwin took a five-wicket haul and Ravindra Jadeja bagged three wickets as the hosts were bowled out for 150. Alick Athanaze top-scored for them with a knock of 47 runs off 99 balls. On Day 2, India will be aiming to dominate in what is turning out to be a one-sided affair. Meanwhile, West Indies will be seeking an early breakthrough.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 13 Jul 2023 06:09 PM
IND vs WI 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Ashwin speaks
Ravichandran Ashwin said he was not at all surprised by the pitch on offer at Windsor Park but the veteran India all-rounder also insisted that the pitch is likely to get slower as the Test match progresses. “Not surprised with the pitch, expected it to be a bit dry. In my previous tours of West Indies, when it spins, it also tends to be slow,” he said.
- Thu, 13 Jul 2023 05:54 PM
India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Who can trouble India batters?
The West Indies do not have the same quality in their spin department as India but Cornwall and Warrican can be a handful on a surface that is offering enough turn and bounce. The Indian batters should also be wary of the extra bounce that Alzarri Joseph generates and the experience of Kemar Roach and Jason Holder.
- Thu, 13 Jul 2023 05:23 PM
IND vs WI 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Rohit and Jaiswal to start fresh
Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal had their unsettling moments in the final session of Day 1 but they managed to return to the hut unharmed. They will star afresh on Day 2 and look to bat West Indies out of the game.
- Thu, 13 Jul 2023 05:05 PM
India vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test Day 2: What went wrong for West Indies?
A few of their batters, especially captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood, will be kicking themselves for the shots they played. The pitch had enough assistance for the spinners, which made it all the more imperative not to play across the line but both the right-handers did exactly after getting set. The lower order was never going to stand in front of a rampaging Ashwin and Jadeja. Now, it's damage control time for them. Rahkeem Cornwall and Jomel Warrican have to replicate what Ashwin and Jadeja did if the hosts want to make a comeback in this Test. If Rohit and Jaiswal get off the blocks on Day 2 like they did yesterday, then this Test match could slip away from the Windies' grasp very quickly.
- Thu, 13 Jul 2023 04:52 PM
India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Ashwin, the legend
The fact that he didn't feature in the WTC final against Australia still hurts Ashwin. But he is experienced and skilful enough to channelise that energy into performance. Ashwin did exactly that on Day 1. He became the third India to claim 700 international wickets and also registered his 33rd five-wicket haul in Test matches to bamboozle the West Indies. Yes, the pitch offered something for the spinners but the way Ashwin foxed the Windies openers was impeccable.
- Thu, 13 Jul 2023 04:40 PM
India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: How things stand
Here we go again! Another exciting day of Test cricket awaits us at Windsor Park in Dominica. As things stand now, India are well and truly in the driver's seat. After losing the toss, the Rohit Sharma-led side bowled West Indies out for 150. Ravichandran Ashwin picked five wickets while Ravindra Jadeja sneered three. For West Indies, only debutant Alick Athanaze showed some resistance with a fluent 47-run knock but the rest were all at sea in front of the Indian spinners.
In reply, debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Rohit Sharma gave India the perfect start by taking them to stumps at 80/0