India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Rohit eyes series win in Kohli's 500th match and 100th of IND vs WI

Jul 20, 2023 05:07 PM IST
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Follow IND vs WI full scorecard and live updates at Port of Spain in Trinidad. 

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: We have travelled from Windsor Park in Dominica to the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad for the second and final Test between India and West Indies. There was hardly any contest in the series opener. India won it by an innings and 141 runs inside three days with Ravichandran Ashwin and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal being the stars. Nothing much is expected to change in the 2nd Test. India will once again start as favourites to snatch a series win but the hosts will be looking for a turnaround or a fight at least. To add some more importance to the contest, this will be Virat Kohli's 500th international match and also the 100th Test between India and West Indies. As far as the teams are concerned, West Indies are guaranteed to make one change as Raymon Reifer was dropped from their 13-man squad. India have a difficult choice between continuing with the winning combination and handing debut to young pacer Mukesh Kumar or playing Axar Patel.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 20, 2023 05:06 PM IST

    India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: 1st Test recap

    After West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and opted to bat first, India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were all over the hosts. Ashwin picked up five while Jadeja got three as India bowled West Indies out for 150 with only debutant Alick Athanze providing some resistance with a 47-run knock. 

    In reply, debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Rohit Sharma put on a record-breaking 229-run stand for the first wicket to bring West Indies down to their knees. Jaiswal smashed 171 while Rohit ended up 103. Virat Kohli too chipped in with a half-century before India declared at 421/5. 

    It took Ashwin and Co just more than a session and a half to skittle West Indies out for 130 and win the match by an innings and 141 runs.

  • Jul 20, 2023 04:59 PM IST

    India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1

    After a fairly long break due to the early finish of the first Test, we are back with the second Test between India and West Indies. This time, the action will take place at the iconic Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.  After winning the first Test without breaking a sweat, India are overwhelming favourites to win this and take the series 2-0 but can the West Indies produce an inspiring performance and upset India?

cricket
ByHT Sports Desk

'Longevity, result': Virat Kohli's serene reaction to his historic 500th game

Ahead of the historic occasion of becoming only fourth Indian to play 500 international matches, Virat Kohli said he was blessed.

Virat Kohli will play his 500th match for India
cricket
Published on Jul 20, 2023 03:09 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Waqar's fierce remark after Ganguly's 'India keep winning one-sided' shot at PAK

Waqar Younis was asked to comment on Sourav Ganguly's remark over the “quality” of India-Pakistan matches in recent past.

Waqar Younis spoke about the 'scale' of India-Pakistan matches following the announcement of Asia Cup schedule(Files)
cricket
Published on Jul 20, 2023 02:37 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Ashes 4th Test Day 2 Live Score: Crawley, Ali rebuild for England vs Australia

England vs Australia 4th Test Day 2 Live Score, Ashes: Follow Ashes series ENG vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 full scorecard and live updates.

Live England vs Australia 4th Test Day 2 Live Score, Ashes(AFP)
cricket
Updated on Jul 20, 2023 05:06 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: ICC breaks internet with 2023 World Cup promo featuring Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan voices the 2023 World Cup promo and also features towards the end of the video that includes a host of cricketers including India's Shubman Gill.

Shah Rukh Khan features in 2023 World Cup promo (ICC)
cricket
Updated on Jul 20, 2023 03:28 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets, take lead in two-Test series

Saud Shakeel was named man of the match, having posted a double century under tremendous pressure in the first innings.

Sri Lanka's players congratulate Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq (C) and Agha Salman (3R) after the latter's 4-wicket win in 1st Test(AFP)
cricket
Published on Jul 20, 2023 01:05 PM IST
PTI |

Full list of legends with 500 or more international caps as Kohli joins club

Virat Kohli will appear in his 500th international match on Thursday as India take on West Indies in the 2nd Test.

Virat Kohli (extreme right) will become the only tenth player to reach 500 international matches. From L to R - Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, and Kohli(Files)
cricket
Published on Jul 20, 2023 12:52 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Dravid delivers colossal Virat Kohli verdict ahead of India star's 500th match

Virat Kohli will appear in his 500th international match on Thursday as India take on West Indies in the second Test in Port of Spain.

Rahul Dravid (L) spoke about Virat Kohli in detail as India star gears up for his 500th international match(Getty)
cricket
Published on Jul 20, 2023 11:54 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Ex-Pakistan captain left boiling at Asia Cup schedule: ‘Have only 2-day gap…’

The former Pakistan captain lashed out at the side's schedule for Asia Cup, insisting that PCB doesn't care about the well being of Babar Azam's men.

Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam during last year's Asia Cup in the UAE. (Getty)
cricket
Updated on Jul 20, 2023 01:17 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Will Mukesh Kumar make his debut? Karthik predicts India's XI for 2nd Test

Mukesh for Shardul seems like a logical change in 2nd Test vs Windies. But will Rohit Sharma do it? Here's what India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik thinks.

Dinesh Karthik during a practice session at T20 World Cup 2022(ANI )
cricket
Published on Jul 20, 2023 09:56 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: Abdullah Shafiq's one-handed 'sorcery' called 'best short-leg catch ever'

Pakistan fielder Abdullah Shafique took an extraordinary, wrong-footed short-leg catch at full stretch.

Abdullah Shafiq took an unbelievable catch to dismissal Sadeera Samarawickrama.(Twitter)
cricket
Published on Jul 20, 2023 09:02 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: Harmanpreet's savage mic-drop moment after presenter calls her 'Jemimah'

Following the end of 2nd ODI, the presenter called Harmanpreet ‘Jemimah’ after the post-match interview, causing the Indian captain to revert bluntly.

Harmanpreet Kaur reacts to presenter calling her 'Jemimah'(Twitter)
cricket
Published on Jul 20, 2023 08:44 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'I've explained to him what we want': Rohit's blockbuster remark on India star

Extending his support, Rohit Sharma dropped a blockbuster remark about the India star ahead of the 2nd Test against the West Indies.

India's Rohit Sharma with head coach Rahul Dravid during practice (Reuters)
cricket
Published on Jul 20, 2023 07:58 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Dravid makes monumental 'India vs Pakistan' statement over Asia Cup schedule

Rahul Dravid reacted to the release of Asia Cup schedule on Wednesday, with India set to play Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy.

Rahul Dravid talks to reporters ahead of 2nd Test against West Indies(BCCI)
cricket
Published on Jul 20, 2023 07:30 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Virat Kohli at 500: The incredible numbers as India great joins Tendulkar, Dhoni

Virat Kohli is all set to achieve another massive feat in international cricket as he is set to join Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni in a special club.

India's Virat Kohli waves to supporters as he walks off the field (AFP)
cricket
Updated on Jul 20, 2023 10:41 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
