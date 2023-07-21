India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Virat Kohli on brink of century as India eye strong total vs WI

India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: All eyes will be on Virat Kohli as the star India batter remains only 13 runs shy of a 29th century in Test cricket. Kohli made a slow start to his innings on the opening day of the match, thanks partly to the quick wickets at the other end soon after his arrival at the crease. However, the India batter found his groove during the partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (36*) as the duo added 106 runs by the end of Day 2, with India sitting comfortably at 288/4. Earlier, Indian captain Rohit Sharma (80) had yet another impressive outing while Yashasvi Jaiswal (57) showed relatively more aggression in comparison to his century knock in the previous Test. For the Windies, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Jomel Warrican, and Jason Holder picked a wicket each.

IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Virat Kohli on brink of century(AFP)