India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Virat Kohli on brink of century as India eye strong total vs WI
- India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Virat Kohli is inching closer towards his 29th century in Tests as Team India eyes a strong total in Trinidad.
India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: All eyes will be on Virat Kohli as the star India batter remains only 13 runs shy of a 29th century in Test cricket. Kohli made a slow start to his innings on the opening day of the match, thanks partly to the quick wickets at the other end soon after his arrival at the crease. However, the India batter found his groove during the partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (36*) as the duo added 106 runs by the end of Day 2, with India sitting comfortably at 288/4. Earlier, Indian captain Rohit Sharma (80) had yet another impressive outing while Yashasvi Jaiswal (57) showed relatively more aggression in comparison to his century knock in the previous Test. For the Windies, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Jomel Warrican, and Jason Holder picked a wicket each.
- Fri, 21 Jul 2023 05:39 PM
IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test: Weather forecast for Day 2
It is expected to remain cloudy at the start of the day with showers likely to disrupt play during the second session. Evening showers are also expected; weather might play a key role on Day 2
- Fri, 21 Jul 2023 05:28 PM
India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Time ticking for Rahane again?
Ajinkya Rahane may have been renamed vice-captain after a solid outing in WTC Final, but his two outings in the West Indies series may have put the sword over his head again. After a failure in the 1st Test, Rahane failed to cross double-figure mark in the second, being dismissed on 8 on Day 1
- Fri, 21 Jul 2023 05:17 PM
India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Failure again for Shubman Gill
The youngster may have asked to be shifted to no.3 himself, but it hasn't been an ideal start for Shubman Gill at the role. Gill, who has big shoes to fill as he replaces Cheteshwar Pujara in the role, was dismissed on 10 on Day 1 in the second Test
- Fri, 21 Jul 2023 05:06 PM
IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Another strong start
In the first Test, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal forged a 229-run stand for the first wicket. While the duo couldn't score centuries this time around, they did forge another century stand – 139 – with both scoring crucial fifties.
- Fri, 21 Jul 2023 04:57 PM
India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Kohli century loading?
Virat Kohli ended the opening day of the Test unbeaten on 87, aiming to make his milestone 500th international match all the more special. If Kohli reaches the three-figure mark, it would be his third ton against West Indies, and second on the Caribbean soil
- Fri, 21 Jul 2023 04:52 PM
India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second day of the second and final Test between India and West Indies! Team India ended day 2 at 288/4 with Virat Kohli on course to smash his 29th Test ton. Ravindra Jadeja (36*) remained unbeaten at the other end as India will look to post a strong total on Friday