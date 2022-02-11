India vs West Indies Live Score 3rd ODI: Kuldeep, Dhawan return as IND opt to bat; Rahul misses out with injury
- India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Score: Having won the first two matches comprehensively - by 6 wickets and 44 runs respectively - Rohit Sharma-led side aim for a 3-0 series whitewash in Ahmedabad. Follow IND vs WI Score and Updates from the 3rd ODI in Ahmedabad.
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Score: India have won the toss and opted to bat against the West Indies in the third and final ODI of the series in Ahmedabad. Kuldeep Yadav makes a return to the XI while Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, and Deepak Chahar are also included in the game. KL Rahul misses with a niggle, while Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, and Yuzvendra Chahal are the two other outgoing players. West Indies, meanwhile, continue to miss Kieron Pollard as Nicholas Pooran leads the side in the final ODI. India will be aiming for a 3-0 whitewash today in Ahmedabad, a first that the team will achieve against the Caribbean side in ODI history despite their streak of 11 consecutive bilateral ODI series win over the opponent since 2007. The visitors will be aiming to avoid a cleansweep and look for some ODI Super League points gain.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 11 Feb 2022 01:24 PM
India vs West Indies Live Updates: India XI
Another look at the Indian XI as the side eyes a 3-0 series victory over the West Indies.
-
Fri, 11 Feb 2022 01:19 PM
IND vs WI Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Dhawan-Rohit with a shot at record
The pair will be aiming to become the fourth international opening pair to score 5,000 runs in ODIs.
-
Fri, 11 Feb 2022 01:16 PM
India vs West Indies Live Updates: “Shifted my focus from competition to contribution”
India have an abundance of openers in their squad but Shikhar Dhawan remains unfazed with the competition.
“It's good that we have so many openers in the side, but I shifted my focus from competition to contribution. I contribute, then I feel like I don't have any competition. I enjoy batting on bouncy tracks, looking forward for a good opportunity today.”
-
Fri, 11 Feb 2022 01:13 PM
IND vs WI Live Score: Dhawan speaks ahead of the game
“I am in good rhythm. I am happy that I scored five fifties (in the last nine innings), missed out on centuries as well, I reflect on those things,” Dhawan says.
“I am very happy with the way I am batting and my impact on the game ... I'm very happy about it. I am always hungry about runs but at the same time I make sure that I am not just focusing on hundreds but on the flow of the game, what the game demands at that time.”
Dhawan makes a return to the team after being forced to miss the 1st and 2nd ODI due to Covid-19.
-
Fri, 11 Feb 2022 01:09 PM
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live: Playing XIs
West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Kemar Roach
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
-
Fri, 11 Feb 2022 01:04 PM
India vs West Indies Live Updates: 4 changes in India XI
KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, and Yuzvendra Chahal miss out. Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Yadav in the XI.
-
Fri, 11 Feb 2022 01:02 PM
IND vs WI Live Updates: India win toss, opt to bat
India win toss, opt to bat against West Indies in Ahmedabad
-
Fri, 11 Feb 2022 12:58 PM
India vs West Indies Live Updates: 2 minutes for toss!
Kieron Pollard is on the field but still in warm-up jersey. Will he return?
-
Fri, 11 Feb 2022 12:55 PM
IND vs WI Live Score: Pollard ‘missing’
Windies captain Kieron Pollard, meanwhile, shared a hilarious post on his official social media profile.
-
Fri, 11 Feb 2022 12:50 PM
India vs West Indies Live Cricket Updates: ‘Kul-Cha’ in conversation
The live pictures from the ground show Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal having a conversation during warm-up session. Will we see the return of the star bowling pair in the Indian XI?
-
Fri, 11 Feb 2022 12:48 PM
IND vs WI Live Updates: Milestones galore
- Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's pair needs 94 more runs to complete 5000 partnership runs in ODIs.
- Rohit Sharma needs 5 sixes to reach 250 sixes in ODIs, he will be the 1st Indian to reach this landmark.
- The duo of Dhawan-Rohit needs 22 more runs to reach 5000 runs as opening pair in ODIs.
-
Fri, 11 Feb 2022 12:43 PM
IND vs WI Live Score: Gavaskar hopes opening with Rishabh was “one-off” move
“I hope it's a one-off. Rishabh Pant's importance is at number 5, 6, or 7. When he opened, his game was completely different. He was under pressure, he was wary. He was supposed to hit big in the first ten overs with only two fielders outside the circle. But he looked under pressure,” Gavaskar says in the pre-match show in Star Sports.
-
Fri, 11 Feb 2022 12:40 PM
India vs West Indies Live Updates, 3rd ODI: Stage set for the series finale
-
Fri, 11 Feb 2022 12:33 PM
IND vs WI Live Score, 3rd ODI: Rohit one six away from going past Dhoni
Rohit Sharma is only one six away from going past former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to become the Indian with most sixes in ODIs at home.
Overall, he will go fourth in the all-time list for sixes in home country.
-
Fri, 11 Feb 2022 12:28 PM
India vs West Indies Live Updates, 3rd ODI: Rohit eyes captaincy feat
Rohit could become the eighth Indian captain to register a clean-sweep victory in a bilateral series today. The last time India registered an ODI series clean-sweep was in 2017 under Virat Kohli.
If India register a win against West Indies on Friday, the side will also register its first-ever clean sweep against the ‘Men in Maroon’.
-
Fri, 11 Feb 2022 12:23 PM
India vs West Indies Live Cricket Updates, 3rd ODI: “Every batsman needs a bit of luck”
Former India captain Virat Kohli has had two disappointing outings in the series against West Indies (8 and 18 in two games). While he had scored two half-centuries in the ODI series against South Africa, a wait for a 71st international ton continues for the 33-year-old batter.
Legendary former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes that luck also plays an important role for a batter. READ HERE
-
Fri, 11 Feb 2022 12:20 PM
IND vs WI Live, 3rd ODI: Highest ODI partnerships
Ganguly/Tendulkar (Ind) - 6,609
Gilchrist/Hayden (Aus) - 5,372
Greenidge/Haynes (WI) - 5,150
Dhawan/Sharma (Ind) - 4,978*
Amla/De Kock (SA) - 4,198
-
Fri, 11 Feb 2022 12:16 PM
India vs West Indies Live Updates, 3rd ODI: Rohit-Dhawan eyeing a record figure
The duo of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan needs only 22 more runs to reach 5000-run mark as an opening pair in ODIs.
-
Fri, 11 Feb 2022 12:10 PM
IND vs WI Live Updates: Team India Predicted XI
Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna
-
Fri, 11 Feb 2022 12:05 PM
India vs West Indies Live Updates, 3rd ODI
India might be inclining towards their bench strength in the final ODI, as the side has already secured a series victory. While Rohit confirmed after the victory in the second ODI that Shikhar Dhawan will return to XI, it will be interesting to see how India's batting lineup looks like when they take the field on Friday.
-
Fri, 11 Feb 2022 12:00 PM
India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of third and final ODI of the series between India and West Indies. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will aiming for a 3-0 clean sweep, while the visitors would eye at defying the odds in Ahmedabad.