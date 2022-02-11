India vs West Indies Live Score 3rd ODI: Kuldeep, Dhawan return as IND opt to bat; Rahul misses out with injury

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Score: India have won the toss and opted to bat against the West Indies in the third and final ODI of the series in Ahmedabad. Kuldeep Yadav makes a return to the XI while Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, and Deepak Chahar are also included in the game. KL Rahul misses with a niggle, while Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, and Yuzvendra Chahal are the two other outgoing players. West Indies, meanwhile, continue to miss Kieron Pollard as Nicholas Pooran leads the side in the final ODI. India will be aiming for a 3-0 whitewash today in Ahmedabad, a first that the team will achieve against the Caribbean side in ODI history despite their streak of 11 consecutive bilateral ODI series win over the opponent since 2007. The visitors will be aiming to avoid a cleansweep and look for some ODI Super League points gain.