India vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI 1st ODI

With the tour of England ending with wins in both white-ball series, India’s cricket team have set off for the West Indies for a series consisting of three ODIs and 5 T20Is. The two teams will begin with the first ODI in Trinidad, where Shikhar Dhawan will be leading a young Indian unit, with the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rishabh Pant rested, providing some match-time for the less experienced players in the squad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The West Indian unit will be led by Nicholas Pooran, and will see the return of Jason Holder from injury. The two teams contested a series in India early this year, with the hosts then completing a comfortable clean sweep. West Indies will look to take revenge for that series, while the Men in Blue will try to keep the momentum going, fresh off beating England in both limited overs formats.

Here are the live streaming details:

When will India vs West Indies 1st ODI be played?

India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be played at 7:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time) on Friday, 22 July.

Where will India vs West Indies 1st ODI be played?

India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies 1st ODI in India?

The match will be broadcast on DD Sports.

Where can I watch the live stream of India vs West Indies 1st ODI in India?

The match will be available on FanCode. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON