India vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI 2nd ODI

India pulled through on top in a thrilling first match of the series against the West Indies, with Mohammed Siraj holding his nerve in the final over to make sure his team could clinch a narrow three-run win. Romario Shepherd had lady luck on his side, as edges and leg-byes of his foot raced off for boundaries, keeping West Indies in the hunt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The home side needed 15 runs off the last over but the yorkers of medium-pacer Mohammed Siraj Shepherd and Akeal Hossain to 11. India put up 308-7, thanks to captain Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill, while the West Indies' chase ended on a tense 305-6.

The two teams will return to action on Sunday, once again at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad, with India having the opportunity to sew the series up and take an unassailable lead, while their hosts will try and force a decisive third match.

Here are the live streaming details:

When will WI vs IND 2nd ODI between West Indies and India be played?

WI vs IND 2nd ODI will be played at 7:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time) on Sunday, 24 July.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where will WI vs IND 2nd ODI between West Indies and India be played?

WI vs IND 2nd ODI will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies vs India 2nd ODI in India?

The match will be broadcast on DD Sports.

Where can I watch the live stream of West Indies vs India 2nd ODI in India?

The match will be available on FanCode. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON