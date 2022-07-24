Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / India vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI 2nd ODI
cricket

India vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI 2nd ODI

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming: The Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team will be aiming to seal the series in IND vs WI 2nd ODI at Queen's Park Oval.
India vs West Indies Live Streaming, 2nd ODI(AP)
Published on Jul 24, 2022 08:06 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

India pulled through on top in a thrilling first match of the series against the West Indies, with Mohammed Siraj holding his nerve in the final over to make sure his team could clinch a narrow three-run win. Romario Shepherd had lady luck on his side, as edges and leg-byes of his foot raced off for boundaries, keeping West Indies in the hunt.

The home side needed 15 runs off the last over but the yorkers of medium-pacer Mohammed Siraj Shepherd and Akeal Hossain to 11. India put up 308-7, thanks to captain Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill, while the West Indies' chase ended on a tense 305-6.

The two teams will return to action on Sunday, once again at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad, with India having the opportunity to sew the series up and take an unassailable lead, while their hosts will try and force a decisive third match.

Here are the live streaming details:

When will WI vs IND 2nd ODI between West Indies and India be played?

WI vs IND 2nd ODI will be played at 7:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time) on Sunday, 24 July.

RELATED STORIES

Where will WI vs IND 2nd ODI between West Indies and India be played?

WI vs IND 2nd ODI will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies vs India 2nd ODI in India?

The match will be broadcast on DD Sports.

Where can I watch the live stream of West Indies vs India 2nd ODI in India?

The match will be available on FanCode. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
india vs west indies indian cricket team west indies cricket
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP