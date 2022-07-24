India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Score: Avesh Khan makes debut, replaces Prasidh Krishna; WI opt to bat against IND
- India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI Match Updates: India will be aiming to get a series-clinching win against West Indies at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, on Sunday. Follow Live Cricket Score and Updates of IND vs WI 2nd ODI.
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: Leading 1-0 in the three-match series, Shikhar Dhawan-led India face West Indies in their second ODI on Sunday, at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. The visitors won the first ODI by three runs with captain Shikhar Dhawan smacking 97 runs off 99 balls, including 10 fours and three maximums. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer also registered half-centuries as India posted 308 for seven in 50 overs, setting a target of 309 runs. Meanwhile, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie took two wickets each for the hosts, Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein bagged a dismissal each. Chasing a target of 309 runs, West Indies could muster 305 for six in 50 overs, narrowly losing by three runs. Opener Kyle Mayers was in good form and hammered 75 runs off 68 balls, slamming 10 fours and a maximum. Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal were in excellent form for India and took two wickets each.
Follow all the updates here:
Jul 24, 2022 06:53 PM IST
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live: Play gets underway soon
The last time India toured the West Indies for an ODI series, the Men in Blue emerged 2-0 victors, with one match washed out due to rain.
Fans will expect Dhawan's men to do an encore as the visiting side ticked all boxes in the series opener. We are minutes away from live action... stay tuned for live updates!
Jul 24, 2022 06:43 PM IST
IND vs WI Live Score: Pitch Report
Samuel Badree says it’s the same pitch as the last ODI. The batters should enjoy it. The weather shouldn’t be a problem either.
Jul 24, 2022 06:42 PM IST
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live: WI Playing XI
Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh
Jul 24, 2022 06:39 PM IST
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live: Avesh Khan replaces Prasidh Krishna
"I feel it's a good wicket. It gets slower and offers some turn. After the last game's experience we wanted to bat first again. We gave a few runs in the field, we need to work on that. We are well prepared and looking forward for a good game," says India captain Shikhar Dhawan.
"Siraj and Prasidh bowled well, I am sure we are going to do much better today. Prasidh Krishna is out and Avesh Khan comes in – he is making his ODI debut today."
Jul 24, 2022 06:39 PM IST
IND vs WI Live Score: India Playing XI
Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan
Jul 24, 2022 06:37 PM IST
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live: Toss Update
The captains are out in the middle... Nicholas Pooran wins the toss and opts to bat first!
West Indies opt to bat
"I am going to bat first, it's the same wicket. Anything over 250 will be challenging here. We need to build partnerships, we need to show up again and do the same thing again. One forced change, Motie is out - Hayden Walsh is in. If he (Hope) scores it's fine, if he doesn't the other batters can chip in," says Pooran.
Jul 24, 2022 06:31 PM IST
IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live: Who will Avesh Khan replace?
In the previous ODI, Mohammed Siraj shone as the pace spearhead dismissed Nicholas Pooraj in the middle overs and returned at the death with his perfect yorkers. All eyes on Avesh, who can stand out in his maiden ODI appearance. In just few minutes, we will find out who will he replace!
West Indies, on the other hand, look to end to their losing streak in ODIs which has now stretched to seven matches, including a 0-3 loss to Bangladesh
Jul 24, 2022 06:18 PM IST
IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live: Debut for Avesh Khan
JUST IN: Pacer Avesh Khan is set to make his ODI debut! Stay tuned for the toss and teams...
Jul 24, 2022 06:14 PM IST
IND vs WI Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan leading from the front
The Indian team in West Indies comprises fringe players, but it enters the game as a favourite. Dhawan will look to lead from the front, while Gill and Iyer eye another substantial score.
Dhawan scored a brilliant knock of 97 in the match, which also earned him the 'Man of the Match' award.
Jul 24, 2022 06:08 PM IST
IND vs WI Live Score: Spotlight on Sanju Samson
Having won the first game by a narrow margin of three runs, another victory will give India a successive ODI series win in the Caribbean. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill looked in fine touch in the series opener, but a lot will depend on the middle order today.
The spotlight would be on Sanju Samson, who squandered another chance at the international level to return with an 18-ball 12 in the 1st ODI.
Jul 24, 2022 05:55 PM IST
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI Live: All eyes on Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer
Other than Dhawan, Gill and Iyer played superb knocks and gave quality support to their captain, who raced to 97.
Gill played a knock of 64 runs off 53 balls, including six fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, Iyer registered 54 off 57 balls, packed with five fours and two maximums.
Jul 24, 2022 05:51 PM IST
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI Live: Previous result
Both sides faced each other in the first ODI, where India won by three runs as Shikhar Dhawan played a captain's knock of 97 runs off 99 balls.
Jul 24, 2022 05:44 PM IST
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI Live: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other in 137 matches with India coming out on top with 68 wins, compared to West Indies' 63. Meanwhile, two matches have ended as draw and four as no result.
Jul 24, 2022 05:28 PM IST
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI Live: Hello and good evening everyone!
Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd ODI between India vs West Indies, at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!
