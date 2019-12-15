e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Home / Cricket

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli not pleased after Ravindra Jadeja gets out in dramatic manner

India vs West Indies: The incident took place in the 48th over when Jadeja tried to steal a single and put Shivam Dube on strike following the dismissal of Kedar Jadhav.

cricket Updated: Dec 15, 2019 19:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
West Indies' Roston Chase, right, throws the ball to run-out India's Ravindra Jadeja.
West Indies' Roston Chase, right, throws the ball to run-out India's Ravindra Jadeja.(AP)
         

India’s first ODI against West Indies at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai saw a controversial run out that ended Ravindra Jadeja’s stay in the middle. The incident took place in the 48th over when Jadeja tried to steal a single and put Shivam Dube on strike following the dismissal of Kedar Jadhav. Roston Chase picked up the ball and took a shy at the stumps. It was a direct hit, but it appeared that Jadeja has made his ground safely, and the West Indies did not appeal for a run out.

The umpire Shaun George, who was having a close look at the throw, did not go for a TV referral either. Chase made a feeble appeal, but was convinced that Jadeja had made his crease. But the video replays showed that Jadeja was outside the crease when the bails came off.

Also read: Pakistan’s Abid Ali creates history with maiden Test century

Immediately after seeing the replays, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard asked the umpire to call for the third umpire. The umpire checked with match referee David Boon if he can still go for a third umpire call, and got an approval for the same. The third umpire saw the replay once more and ignited the red light.

 

A miffed Virat Kohli was seen nearby the boundary ropes as the entire scene played out. Later, India coach Ravi Shastri was also seen in the dugout unhappy with the decision.

Also read: ‘12th man on the field’ - Play halted after dog runs inside ground - WATCH

Harsha Bhogle, who was commentating at the time questioned if an umpire can wait that long for signalling to the third umpire, since it was taken after the players had already seen the replay. “I would be very unhappy if I was from the batting team,” he said.

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant slammed fluent half centuries as India’s middle order came to party to help the side post 287/8 in 50 overs against the West Indies in the first One-Day International at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

tags
top news
Buses torched as protesters clash with police in Delhi over citizenship law
Buses torched as protesters clash with police in Delhi over citizenship law
‘1000% the right decision’: PM Modi hails Citizenship Act at Jharkhand rally
‘1000% the right decision’: PM Modi hails Citizenship Act at Jharkhand rally
1st ODI LIVE: Hope and Hetmyer frustrating Indian bowlers
1st ODI LIVE: Hope and Hetmyer frustrating Indian bowlers
Problem in Meghalaya, says CM Sangma; Amit Shah calls him for more talks
Problem in Meghalaya, says CM Sangma; Amit Shah calls him for more talks
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
Arsonists identifiable by clothes: PM slams Opposition for anti-CAA protest
Arsonists identifiable by clothes: PM slams Opposition for anti-CAA protest
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news