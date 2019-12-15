India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli not pleased after Ravindra Jadeja gets out in dramatic manner

cricket

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 19:31 IST

India’s first ODI against West Indies at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai saw a controversial run out that ended Ravindra Jadeja’s stay in the middle. The incident took place in the 48th over when Jadeja tried to steal a single and put Shivam Dube on strike following the dismissal of Kedar Jadhav. Roston Chase picked up the ball and took a shy at the stumps. It was a direct hit, but it appeared that Jadeja has made his ground safely, and the West Indies did not appeal for a run out.

The umpire Shaun George, who was having a close look at the throw, did not go for a TV referral either. Chase made a feeble appeal, but was convinced that Jadeja had made his crease. But the video replays showed that Jadeja was outside the crease when the bails came off.

Also read: Pakistan’s Abid Ali creates history with maiden Test century

Immediately after seeing the replays, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard asked the umpire to call for the third umpire. The umpire checked with match referee David Boon if he can still go for a third umpire call, and got an approval for the same. The third umpire saw the replay once more and ignited the red light.

Jadeja run-out.

Umpire gave it not-out. Pollard was told by someone from the dressing room that it was OUT. He insisted that the on-field umpire heads upstairs for help. OUT was given OUT. But does the end justify the means?? How’s it different from the Smith #brainfade moment? — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 15, 2019

A miffed Virat Kohli was seen nearby the boundary ropes as the entire scene played out. Later, India coach Ravi Shastri was also seen in the dugout unhappy with the decision.

Also read: ‘12th man on the field’ - Play halted after dog runs inside ground - WATCH

Harsha Bhogle, who was commentating at the time questioned if an umpire can wait that long for signalling to the third umpire, since it was taken after the players had already seen the replay. “I would be very unhappy if I was from the batting team,” he said.

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant slammed fluent half centuries as India’s middle order came to party to help the side post 287/8 in 50 overs against the West Indies in the first One-Day International at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.