Pakistan’s Abid Ali achieves historic first in Rawalpindi Test against Sri Lanka

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 16:59 IST

Pakistan opener Abid Ali created history on Sunday as he became the first batsman ever to score hundreds on Test and one-day international debut. Earlier in March this year, Abid had scored 112 against Australia in Dubai in his debut one-day international match. Now, on the final day of the historic Test against Sri Lanka, the 32-year-old, who was playing his first Test, went on to register his maiden century in the format.He reached the mark in Vishwa Fernando’s over. He immediately erupted in joy, took off his helmet and raised his bat to the crowd to celebrate the feat.

The rain-curtailed encounter between the two teams is the first Test which is being played in Pakistan in the last 10 years, since the 2009 attacks on Sri Lankan bus. Bad weather hit the Test on all previous four days and only 91.5 overs were played as rain, bad light and overcast conditions affected the game. The fourth day was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

On Day 5, there was bright sunshine and the play was restarted. Sri Lanka batted for about 20 minutes, with Dhananjaya de Silva completing his century. The visitors declared their innings at 308/6.

With gates opened to the crowd for free, about 12,000 fans were kept entertained by Dhananjaya and then Abid. Pakistan lost opener Shan Masood for nought when he drove a full toss from pacer Kasun Rajitha straight into the hands of Dinesh Chandimal at cover, while skipper Azhar Ali scored a shaky 36 before he was caught off paceman Lahiru Kumara.

Ali remained unbeaten on 109, while Babar Azam also brought up his ton, as the match ended in a draw. Pakistan reached 252/2 as the match ended in a draw.

