IND vs WI: Rishabh Pant elevated as India's T20I vice-captain for West Indies series

Young Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was on Monday elevated to the role of vice-captaincy in T20Is for the three-match home series against West Indies which begins from February 16 onwards.

Earlier, KL Rahul was named as the deputy to India's new white-ball captain Rohit Sharma, but the batter has been ruled out of the entire series after he sustained an upper left hamstring strain during fielding in the 2nd ODI against West Indies on February 9.

BCCI mentioned about Pant's new role in the press release for the Washington Sundar's injury.

This will be the first time that Pant has been included in the leadership group for the Indian team. He is also one of the frontrunners to be Virat Kohli's successor as India's new Test captain along with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah.

Meanwhile, Sundar has been ruled out with a hamstring strain and Kuldeep Yadav has been named as his replacement.

Earlier, Axar Patel was ruled out after he resumed the final stage of his rehabilitation after recently recovering from Covid-19. All three will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda as replacements for Rahul and Axar.

India head into the T20I series on the back of a 3-0 whitewash against Kieron Pollard's men. All the three matches of the series will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, behind closed doors.

India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain) (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav.