'It's part of art that he can have influence over lot of people': Stoinis reveals special finishing lessons from Dhoni

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis revealed the special lesson he got from Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni on the art of finishing games and opined that the latter's art includes the influence and the belief that he has over people that the game isn't over yet.

Speaking to journalist Boria Majumdar on his YouTube channel RevSportz, Stoinis recalled his conversation with Dhoni after the IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 game between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings where the captain had scored a 6-ball 18 to help CSK win.

Stoinis revealed that to understand the role of a middle-order batter he spoke to a lot of players including Hardik Pandya and Dhoni about their routine and the way they manage their emotions during tough chases.

"Last year, I spoke to multiple different players that bat in that role, whether it's Hardik Pandya, you know, you understand that you've got to see those situations as an opportunity to win the game. I spoke to Dhoni a lot about it after one of our games where he actually beat Delhi [Capitals] nearly singlehandedly in one of the semi-finals. He spoke to me about the routine he goes through. How he sees the game, how he controls his breath, how he manages his emotions. So there's a lot that goes into it...," he said.

Stoinis then revealed Dhoni's advice to him to how to approach such situations and the risks involved.

"He just sort of said to me, 'The way you got to approach it is looking to be there at the end and take responsibility. There are different ways to do it [including] trying to score the runs early and finish the game in the 18th over.' But the risk that he feels [in that method] is that you leave it to someone else if you get out. And he said that you build that relationship with your team and the people batting around you..."

The Australian cricketer also believes that with the art that Dhoni as mastered over the years, he has been able to influence not just the crowd, but also the opposition into believing that the game isn't just over yet. He also added that Dhoni doesn't fret over being calm during those tough chases which gives him the added advantage.

"And you can speak almost that this isn't just from him, the whole crowd, the opposition, everyone is thinking when Dhoni's at the ground, 'this game is not over', or that he's in control or that somehow this is going to plan even though it might not me. You need 20 off the last over and you think 'maybe he meant this'. I think that's the part of the art he's produced that he can have that influence over a big amount of people. And then he spoke about how to remain calm. He doesn't need to be 'calmer' or 'better' but in a situation where other people are panicking, he's just staying where he is and getting that advantage."