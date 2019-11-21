e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

India vs West Indies: Sanju Samson’s omission from squad incites criticism, fans question Rishabh Pant’s selection

The Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson was dropped from the Indian squad from the upcoming T20I and ODI series against West Indies.

cricket Updated: Nov 21, 2019 22:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian cricketer Sanju Samson during a practice session.
Indian cricketer Sanju Samson during a practice session.(PTI)
         

India announced their T20I and ODI squads for West Indies on Thursday and in a surprising decision, the wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson was dropped from the team. The Kerala cricketer was called back into the squad for Bangladesh T20I series after a spectacular performance in domestic cricket this year. But the batsman was not given a chance to play in the series, with Rishabh Pant being preferred over him in the playing XI.

Despite Pant not scoring too many runs with the bat, and also facing criticisms over his wicketkeeping abilities, the Delhi cricketer was included in the limited-overs series against Windies while Samson was dropped.

Also read: Bhuvneshwar, Shami return as India fall back on tried and tested for West Indies series

Cricket analysts Harsha Bhogle and Ayaz Memon took to Twitter to express surprise over the decision. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also expressed his disappointment.

 

 

 Several cricket fans also took to Twitter and questioned the decision to retain Pant and dropping Samson.

 

 

India will play 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs against West Indies starting from December 6.

tags
top news
Strike in Valley, day after Amit Shah’s normalcy remark
Strike in Valley, day after Amit Shah’s normalcy remark
Priyanka Gandhi’s one-line answer to withdrawal of Gandhis’ SPG cover
Priyanka Gandhi’s one-line answer to withdrawal of Gandhis’ SPG cover
‘How many non-BJP CMs were consulted’: JD(U) on Centre’s pan-India NRC pitch
‘How many non-BJP CMs were consulted’: JD(U) on Centre’s pan-India NRC pitch
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
Amit Shah stings Congress over Ayodhya, says it tried to stall case in court
Amit Shah stings Congress over Ayodhya, says it tried to stall case in court
‘Why is Pant retained?’: Fans slam Samson’s omission from India squad
‘Why is Pant retained?’: Fans slam Samson’s omission from India squad
Chaayos’ face recognition system gets caught in the privacy storm
Chaayos’ face recognition system gets caught in the privacy storm
‘People recognise me after Roger Federer match’: Sumit Nagal
‘People recognise me after Roger Federer match’: Sumit Nagal
trending topics
Suhana KhanHTLS 2019Adithya VarmaDelhi Court Admit CardXiaomi Mi Band 3iAmit ShahMouni RoyMi Band 3i vs Mi Band 3

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news