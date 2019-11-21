India vs West Indies: Sanju Samson’s omission from squad incites criticism, fans question Rishabh Pant’s selection

cricket

India announced their T20I and ODI squads for West Indies on Thursday and in a surprising decision, the wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson was dropped from the team. The Kerala cricketer was called back into the squad for Bangladesh T20I series after a spectacular performance in domestic cricket this year. But the batsman was not given a chance to play in the series, with Rishabh Pant being preferred over him in the playing XI.

Despite Pant not scoring too many runs with the bat, and also facing criticisms over his wicketkeeping abilities, the Delhi cricketer was included in the limited-overs series against Windies while Samson was dropped.

Cricket analysts Harsha Bhogle and Ayaz Memon took to Twitter to express surprise over the decision. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also expressed his disappointment.

Hard on Sanju Samson but I guess he is much better off playing games rather than just travelling around. Big vote of confidence in Rishabh Pant but the team will expect more from him. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 21, 2019

Sanju Samson losing place in the squad v West Indies without playing a game is quirky selection. Hopefully this won’t affect his morale. Samson’s exclusion means Pant doesn’t have to keep looking over his shoulder. But also means he must now deliver without delay — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 21, 2019

Very disappointed to see @IamSanjuSamson dropped without a chance. He carried the drinks for three T20Is & has been promptly discarded. Are they testing his batting or his heart? https://t.co/ydXgwOylBi — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 21, 2019

Several cricket fans also took to Twitter and questioned the decision to retain Pant and dropping Samson.

Wtf this is @BCCI ? Again pant got selected instead of talented players like Sanju Samson or Ishan kishan..but for what ? this selection squad purely shows how it's been so biased towards an overrated player!#SanjuSamson #BCCI — Saurav Guha (@sauravvvv75) November 21, 2019

Again Rishabh Pant is in the team for Both T20Is and Odis. Atleast in T20Is, he didn't merit a place after 2 bad Series vs Saf and Ban. But I think God and BCCI are very kind on him. Dropped Sanju Samson even without playing him. BCCI selectors are actually fools.#DropPant — Rishabh Wadhwa (@Cric_Rishabh) November 21, 2019

@BCCI why is sanju Samson dropped frm th squad.. on what grounds ?? Why is rishab pant retained!? @SGanguly99 this is not right at all.. u are killing a talent with north n south lobbying #BiasedBCCI pic.twitter.com/jKihj4uPnY — Akshay G (@iamakshay_007) November 21, 2019

India will play 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs against West Indies starting from December 6.