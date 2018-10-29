India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli surpasses MS Dhoni, only Sachin Tendulkar ahead

Virat Kohli may have missed out on another big score during the fourth ODI encounter between India and West Indies in Mumbai but the Indian cricket team skipper was still able to add another accolade to his name.

Kohli is currently second when it comes to Indian batsmen with most number of runs at home in ODIs as he leapfrogged former skipper MS Dhoni during his short stay at the crease on Monday. The only Indian batsman to have more runs than Kohli on home soil is the legend Sachin Tendulkar with 6976 runs from 160 innings.

During the knock (16 off 17 balls), Kohli also eclipsed South Africa’s Hashim Amla and Australia’s Mark Waugh to become the highest run-scorer against West Indies in an ODI series. Right now, Kohli has 420 runs in 4 matches with the help of three centuries and he has a chance to better his record as one match remains in the series.

During the third ODI in Pune, Kohli became the first Indian cricketer to score three hundreds in a row as he strolled to his 38th century. This was also the fourth consecutive century for Kohli on Indian soil and it was also the fourth consecutive century against West Indies for the Indian skipper.

Virat Kohli reached the 10,000-run mark in the 50-over format in style with 157 not out from 129 balls in the second match in Visakhapatnam. He also scored 140 in India’s series-opening eight-wicket victory.

The 29-year-old surpassed fellow Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who first crossed the 10,000-run mark in 259 innings in 2001.

Kohli, playing his 213th ODI, went on to score 157 off 129 deliveries to register his 37th ODI century since making his debut against Sri Lanka in 2008.

