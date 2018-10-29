India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma slams 21st ODI century, just one behind Sourav Ganguly

Rohit Sharma is back among the runs and that too with a bang as the Indian opener slammed his 21st one-day international century on Monday to move within one century of former India captain Sourav Ganguly;s record of 22 ODI tons. Mumbai born Rohit, playing his first international match at the iconic Brabourne Stadium, played with his trademark elegance and launched his full array of shots to reach the three-figure mark in the 33rd over of the innings.

This is the Indian limited overs vice-captain’s second century of the series and second against the West Indies. He continues to be fourth on the overall list of Indians with ODI centuries to their name. Sachin Tendulkar (49), Virat Kohli (38) and Sourav Ganguly (22) are those who are still ahead of Rohit.

This is the 9th time Rohit has gone past the century mark in one-dayers in India and his extended purple patch in the format has seen him now register his fifth century of the year.

Rohit Sharma was eventually dismissed by Ashley Nurse after scoring 162 off 137 balls.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 16:21 IST