India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav and team enter must-win match with a big point to prove

Live

By

IND vs ZIM Super Eights Live Cricket Score: Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel in conversation during a training session.

IND vs ZIM Live Updates, T20 World Cup: India are suddenly in a spot of bother as they try to defend their ICC T20 World Cup title on home turf. A heavy, bruising loss in Ahmedabad at the hands of South Africa means India can no longer afford any kind of misstep – they have to win, keep winning, and probably win big. With Group 1 qualification on the line, India simply must get points on the board as they face Zimbabwe. The Chevrons are an exciting and talented team, but are entering the match after a bruising encounter of their own – one in which they conceded 254 to the West Indies, undoing all the momentum of wins over Australia and Sri Lanka in the group stages. Suryakumar Yadav and team will be breathing a sigh of relief that Zimbabwe don't have that mountain of momentum behind them, but will be aware that they themselves have struggled to get that rhythm into their plans and play. The troubles are many, particularly with the batting, which has failed to click at all – the opening pair hasn't lasted longer than nine deliveries this entire tournament, and Tilak Varma's scratchy form at number three has meant that India are consistently on the back foot through the middle overs and into the death. Changes should be expected with India needing to find the spark for the remainder of their campaign. The team might back themselves to be good enough to get the result today, but much of the game will be played with the knowledge that they need to send a statement to the likes of England, South Africa, and New Zealand, who might be sensing blood in the water. India don't want to be knocked off their perch as being the team to beat in the tournament – and they need a performance to remind their rivals of that fact. Squads: India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma Zimbabwe Squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran ...Read More

With Group 1 qualification on the line, India simply must get points on the board as they face Zimbabwe. The Chevrons are an exciting and talented team, but are entering the match after a bruising encounter of their own – one in which they conceded 254 to the West Indies, undoing all the momentum of wins over Australia and Sri Lanka in the group stages. Suryakumar Yadav and team will be breathing a sigh of relief that Zimbabwe don't have that mountain of momentum behind them, but will be aware that they themselves have struggled to get that rhythm into their plans and play. The troubles are many, particularly with the batting, which has failed to click at all – the opening pair hasn't lasted longer than nine deliveries this entire tournament, and Tilak Varma's scratchy form at number three has meant that India are consistently on the back foot through the middle overs and into the death. Changes should be expected with India needing to find the spark for the remainder of their campaign. The team might back themselves to be good enough to get the result today, but much of the game will be played with the knowledge that they need to send a statement to the likes of England, South Africa, and New Zealand, who might be sensing blood in the water. India don't want to be knocked off their perch as being the team to beat in the tournament – and they need a performance to remind their rivals of that fact. Squads: India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma Zimbabwe Squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran