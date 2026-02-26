India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav and team enter must-win match with a big point to prove
IND vs ZIM Live Updates, T20 World Cup: After suffering only their second loss in the last four ICC tournaments, the Indian team's defence of the title at home is suddenly complicated. A big win over Zimbabwe essential in Chennai – but the African team fight for survival.
IND vs ZIM Live Updates, T20 World Cup: India are suddenly in a spot of bother as they try to defend their ICC T20 World Cup title on home turf. A heavy, bruising loss in Ahmedabad at the hands of South Africa means India can no longer afford any kind of misstep – they have to win, keep winning, and probably win big....Read More
With Group 1 qualification on the line, India simply must get points on the board as they face Zimbabwe. The Chevrons are an exciting and talented team, but are entering the match after a bruising encounter of their own – one in which they conceded 254 to the West Indies, undoing all the momentum of wins over Australia and Sri Lanka in the group stages.
Suryakumar Yadav and team will be breathing a sigh of relief that Zimbabwe don't have that mountain of momentum behind them, but will be aware that they themselves have struggled to get that rhythm into their plans and play. The troubles are many, particularly with the batting, which has failed to click at all – the opening pair hasn't lasted longer than nine deliveries this entire tournament, and Tilak Varma's scratchy form at number three has meant that India are consistently on the back foot through the middle overs and into the death.
Changes should be expected with India needing to find the spark for the remainder of their campaign. The team might back themselves to be good enough to get the result today, but much of the game will be played with the knowledge that they need to send a statement to the likes of England, South Africa, and New Zealand, who might be sensing blood in the water. India don't want to be knocked off their perch as being the team to beat in the tournament – and they need a performance to remind their rivals of that fact.
Squads:
India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma
Zimbabwe Squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran
India head over to Chepauk for this match, having played their last two games in Ahmedabad and earlier games in the other venues across India and Sri Lanka. Chennai has seen a few games where it has proved to be a slightly better batting track than predicted, with runs on offer and a flatness that has allowed explosive batting. Could be India's best opportunity to get some rhythm into the batters at the top of the order.
Over in Ahmedabad, South Africa are taking on West Indies for a win and a place at the top of the table, and safe qualification through to the semifinals. India might want to keep qualification in their own hands, which means they might want the Proteas to help out with a win over the Windies. A Windies win could mean it becomes a net run-rate race in the best-case for India. So we will keep half an eye on that match too – South Africa on top, but Romario Shepherd threatening late on.
India and Zimbabwe both suffered opening match losses in Group 1, losing to South Africa and West Indies respectively. Both were heavy losses to boot – India's batting fell apart and left them chasing shadows, while Zimbabwe's bowlers were slaughtered as they conceded 254 against the Windies. This means this match is suddenly a crucial one to get off the foot of the table, and to fiz the net run-rate to boot.
Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of a big second-half of today's double header. We head over to Chennai to build up for India's crucial encounter against Zimbabwe, where neither team can really afford to lose, just as Ahmedabad sees South Africa take control against the West Indies. Everything we need to know before India's bid to keep their title defence alive, coming right up.