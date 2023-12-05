India W vs England W: Full schedule, venues and squads for IND W vs ENG W series

India W vs England W: After a long gap, the Indian women's cricket team will be back in action as they host England for three T20Is and one-off Test. The series will be played across Mumbai as the three T20Is are scheduled to be held at the Wankhede Stadium, while the red-ball contest will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, which is in Navi Mumbai. File photo of Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur(PTI)

Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading the unit in the tourney, with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy. Jemmimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma are other star batters present in the ranks. India have included both wicketkeeper-batters Yastika Bhatia and Richa Ghosh, and there are high chances of both getting a go in the T20Is. If that is the case, also seen previously, Richa can don the gloves and also help the team's cause towards the backend of the innings with her explosive hits, something which she is renowned for.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Meanwhile, Saika Ishaque and Shreyanka Patil, standout performers from the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League, have also got their first call-ups.

India vs England women’s T20 2023 schedule and live match times

All in Indian Standard Times (IST)

1st T20I on 6 December (Wednesday) at Wankhede Stadium – 7:00 PM IST

2nd T20I on 9 December (Saturday) at Wankhede Stadium – 7:00 PM IST

3rd T20I on 10 December (Sunday) at Wankhede Stadium – 7:00 PM local time

One-off Test from 14 December until 17 December at DY Patil Stadium from 9:30 AM IST

Where to watch India vs England women’s T20 2023 series live in India

Live streaming of the India vs England women’s T20 2023 series will be on JioCinema and the FanCode.

The Live telecast of the IND-W vs ENG-W matches will be available on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD TV channels in India.

Indian women’s cricket squad for England T20 2023 series

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani.