India women create history, pull off record chase to break Australia's world-record winning streak of 26 matches

The Indian cricket women's team dished out a remarkable performance to beat Australia by two wickets in the third ODI and break the world champions' unbeaten world record streak of 26 matches. Australia women had previously lost an ODI back in October of 2017 against England at home, and it took almost four years for another team to put them down.

With the series lost with defeat in the first two games, India women ended it on a high. Chasing 265 to win, India women finished on 266/8, which is also their highest total while chasing. Half-centuries from Shafali Rana and Yastika Bhatia set the tone of the chase with India's first two wickets adding 119 runs. There was a little stutter in the middle order as Richa Ghosh, Mithali Raj and Pooja Vastrakar departed in quick succession, but Deepti Sharma's 31 along with 30 from Sneha Rana brought India back.

The match went down to the final over for thrilling-finish, and with four balls left, Jhulan Goswami stepped out to Sophie Molineux and hit her down the ground for four to bring Australia's winning run to a screeching halt.

"We were just trying to win the game, try to stay there and finish the game. We lost the last match by a narrow margin, but today was a new day, I wanted to keep the ball in the right area and if I did that, I knew I could get breakthroughs. That was what I did. It's important to give your best in the field, take positives and that's what I want to do as a senior. Lots of aches in my body, need time to recover, but we're looking forward to be a part of the pink-ball Test," Goswami said after the match.

Indian cricket continued its pattern of being the team to break Australia's winning streak. In 2001, they had broken Australia's unbeaten run of 16 consecutive Test match in the famous Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Later, in 2003, India again put a stop to Australia running roughshod over oppositions with a historic win in Adelaide. Almost 18 years later, history was made again by India, as this time around, the women's team handed Australia their first defeat in three years and 11 months.

"We are happy that we have won the last game, just told the girls that the winning streak of Australia started in 2018, against Indian in India and we needed to be the one who broke that streak. we need to put up a A-grades performance, so happy with the victory. It's good to have a little bit of depth in the batting order, we have bowlers who can bat and that it gives us a little more depth in our line-up. We tried the combinations with all-rounders and it worked," India captain Mithali Raj said.

"Pooja Vastrakar got wickets and Deepti did well with runs and crucial wickets, Shafali was good and Sneh Rana did really well. It was important to bounce back from the second match, that loss hurt us, but it did set-up the girls as they knew that we could put up a good score. It was good to chase, we are good in that, but I think the last game gave us confidence going into today's encounter."